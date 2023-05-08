The 7
Monday briefing: Mass shooting in Allen, Texas; King Charles III coronation; Kentucky Derby deaths; TurboTax settlement; and more
- That’s not the big story, though: Seven horses died in 10 days at the historic Churchill Downs track in Louisville, including two on Saturday before the big race.
- It’s a reminder of the dangers of horse racing, even as the industry tries to exercise more caution. Forte, the race favorite, was pulled out hours before the race because of a bruise.
6
Many Americans are being priced out of new cars.
- The numbers: The average price for a new car hit $48,008 in March, up 30% from March 2020. The average monthly car payment hit $730 last month.
- Why this is happening: Rising interest rates have made loans more expensive. And carmakers have largely abandoned cheaper models because of a chip shortage.
7
Millions of people will get a check from TurboTax this month.
- Why? It’s part of a settlement. The company “tricked” nearly 4.4 million people into paying for services that should have been free based on their income, the New York attorney general said.
- If you think you’re eligible: You don’t need to do anything. You’ll get an email if you qualify. Payments will range between $29 and $85, and checks start going out this week.
And now … if artificial intelligence confuses you — and, let’s face it, it’s confusing: Our tech team put together a helpful glossary of terms to know.
