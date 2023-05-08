The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Mass shooting in Allen, Texas; King Charles III coronation; Kentucky Derby deaths; TurboTax settlement; and more

Updated May 8, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published May 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Eight people were killed in a shooting at a Texas outlet mall.

2

At least eight people died after an SUV drove into a crowd in Texas yesterday.

  • Where? Brownsville, a border town. Nine people were injured, and some of the victims were Venezuelan immigrants. They were waiting for a bus outside a shelter.
  • What happened? We don’t know whether this was intentional. The driver was taken to the hospital, police said. Video shows that he ran a red light just before the crash.

3

Russia has stepped up air raids on Ukraine’s capital.

  • The latest: Several people were injured in Kyiv this morning. There have been four air raids there this month, officials said.
  • This weekend: A pro-Kremlin writer was wounded when his car exploded in Russia on Saturday. One other person died in the attack.
  • Tomorrow: Russia celebrates Victory Day, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

4

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in London.

King Charles’s coronation on May 6 was smaller than his predecessors, with a shorter procession route and fewer guests, but retained all of the pageantry. (Video: Joe Snell/The Washington Post)

5

A thoroughbred named Mage won the Kentucky Derby.

  • That’s not the big story, though: Seven horses died in 10 days at the historic Churchill Downs track in Louisville, including two on Saturday before the big race.
  • It’s a reminder of the dangers of horse racing, even as the industry tries to exercise more caution. Forte, the race favorite, was pulled out hours before the race because of a bruise.

6

Many Americans are being priced out of new cars.

  • The numbers: The average price for a new car hit $48,008 in March, up 30% from March 2020. The average monthly car payment hit $730 last month.
  • Why this is happening: Rising interest rates have made loans more expensive. And carmakers have largely abandoned cheaper models because of a chip shortage.

7

Millions of people will get a check from TurboTax this month.

  • Why? It’s part of a settlement. The company “tricked” nearly 4.4 million people into paying for services that should have been free based on their income, the New York attorney general said.
  • If you think you’re eligible: You don’t need to do anything. You’ll get an email if you qualify. Payments will range between $29 and $85, and checks start going out this week.

And now … if artificial intelligence confuses you — and, let’s face it, it’s confusing: Our tech team put together a helpful glossary of terms to know.

