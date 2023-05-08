The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Mass shooting in Allen, Texas; King Charles III coronation; Kentucky Derby deaths; TurboTax settlement; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

That’s not the big story, though: Seven horses Seven horses died in 10 days at the historic Churchill Downs track in Louisville, including two on Saturday before the big race.

It’s a reminder of the dangers of horse racing, even as the industry tries to even as the industry tries to exercise more caution . Forte, the race favorite, was pulled out hours before the race because of a bruise.

Many Americans are being priced out of new cars.

The numbers: The average price for a new car The average price for a new car hit $48,008 in March , up 30% from March 2020. The average monthly car payment hit $730 last month.

Why this is happening: Rising interest rates have made loans more expensive. And carmakers have largely abandoned cheaper models because of Rising interest rates have made loans more expensive. And carmakers have largely abandoned cheaper models because of a chip shortage

Millions of people will get a check from TurboTax this month.

Why? It’s part of a settlement. The company “tricked” It’s part of a settlement. The company “tricked” nearly 4.4 million people into paying for services that should have been free based on their income, the New York attorney general said.

If you think you’re eligible: You don’t need to do anything. You’ll get an email if you qualify. Payments will range between $29 and $85, and checks You don’t need to do anything. You’ll get an email if you qualify. Payments will range between $29 and $85, and checks start going out this week

And now … if artificial intelligence confuses you — and, let’s face it, it’s confusing: Our tech team put together a helpful glossary of terms to know.

