Tuesday briefing: Victory Day in Russia; Texas mall shooting gunman; Brownsville crash; Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show; and more

Updated May 9, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EDT|Published May 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Russia is holding muted Victory Day celebrations today.

  • What to know: Victory Day commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. It normally features parades nationwide, but many events were canceled this year.
  • Why? There are safety concerns after an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin last week. President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech under tight security.

President Biden will meet with lawmakers today about the debt ceiling.

Officials are still piecing together the Texas mall shooter’s motive.

  • The latest: The 33-year-old gunman, who killed eight people in suburban Dallas on Saturday, fantasized about race wars on social media and posted pictures of the mall weeks earlier.
  • The victims: Among those he killed were a couple and one of their young children; elementary-age sisters; and a 20-year-old security guard.
  • What else to know: This attack happened just a week after a devastating shooting in Cleveland, Tex., leading to increased calls for the state to rethink its gun laws.

A man was charged in a Texas crash that killed eight people.

  • What happened? An SUV slammed into a crowd of migrants in Brownsville, a border town, on Sunday. Ten other people were injured.
  • The latest: The suspect faces eight counts of manslaughter. But police said yesterday that they had not yet determined whether the act was intentional.

One of Greenland’s largest glaciers is melting far faster than expected.

  • What to know: The Petermann Glacier is thinning by as much as 250 feet a year in some places, a new study found.
  • The big picture: This could be happening to other glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica, possibly leading to faster, more dramatic levels of sea level rise worldwide.

Production of the last season of “Stranger Things” has been put on hold.

  • Why? The show’s executive producers are supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike. 11,000 TV and movie writers began striking last week for better pay.
  • What else is affected? Work has stopped on the next seasons of “Cobra Kai,” “Yellowjackets” and other shows. A Lord of the Rings prequel is one of the few continuing production.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show finals are tonight.

  • What to know: The nation’s most prestigious canine event is in its 147th year. More than 2,000 dogs — some pictured here — competed for best in show.
  • The finalists include Buddy Holly the PBGV, Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd. Judging starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports.

And now … our incredible colleagues at The Post just won three Pulitzer Prizes: Read their work here.

