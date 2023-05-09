The 7
Tuesday briefing: Victory Day in Russia; Texas mall shooting gunman; Brownsville crash; Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show; and more
- What to know: The Petermann Glacier is thinning by as much as 250 feet a year in some places, a new study found.
- The big picture: This could be happening to other glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica, possibly leading to faster, more dramatic levels of sea level rise worldwide.
6
Production of the last season of “Stranger Things” has been put on hold.
- Why? The show’s executive producers are supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike. 11,000 TV and movie writers began striking last week for better pay.
- What else is affected? Work has stopped on the next seasons of “Cobra Kai,” “Yellowjackets” and other shows. A Lord of the Rings prequel is one of the few continuing production.
7
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show finals are tonight.
- What to know: The nation’s most prestigious canine event is in its 147th year. More than 2,000 dogs — some pictured here — competed for best in show.
- The finalists include Buddy Holly the PBGV, Rummie the Peke, Winston the Frenchie and Ribbon the Australian shepherd. Judging starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports.
And now … our incredible colleagues at The Post just won three Pulitzer Prizes: Read their work here.
