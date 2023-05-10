The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Donald Trump verdict; George Santos charges; debt ceiling talks; inflation; Google I/O; and more

Updated May 10, 2023 at 6:32 a.m. EDT|Published May 10, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

A controversial Republican congressman is facing federal charges.

There was no breakthrough in talks over the debt ceiling.

Prices probably still rose last month — but more slowly.

  • This morning: The latest inflation data lands. Experts expect that prices rose just under 5% last month compared with the year before, and 0.4% over March.
  • The bigger picture: That would be significant progress from last summer, when inflation hit 9.1%. But there’s still a long way to go. In normal times, inflation rises by 2% every year.

An influential health panel updated its mammogram guidelines.

  • What to know: Women should start getting the breast cancer screenings at 40, rather than 50, and get them every two years, according to draft recommendations issued yesterday.
  • The reason: More women in their 40s are getting breast cancer, and starting mammograms sooner could save thousands of lives.

Google will show off its latest innovations today.

  • What’s happening? The company’s biggest annual event, known as I/O (short for input/output). For the past 15 years, executives have used it to announce new products.
  • The likely focus: Artificial intelligence. Long considered the leader in AI, Google has fallen behind companies like OpenAI and Microsoft. It’s under pressure to reveal its plan to catch up.

Scientists named a new type of butterfly after a Lord of the Rings character.

  • Which one? Sauron, the Big Bad from the J.R.R. Tolkien series. The hope is that the name, inspired by the patterns on their wings, will bring more attention to butterfly conservation.
  • Why? The newly discovered Saurona group comes from the Amazon rainforest, where species are increasingly in danger from deforestation and climate change.

