Thursday briefing: Covid public health emergency ends; Title 42; George Santos; birth control pill; Heather Armstrong; and more

The details: A large snowpack is A large snowpack is melting into Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona, weeks after its surface sank to an all-time low . The reservoir is expected get 70 feet deeper by the fall.

Why it matters: It offers some relief after a historic drought in the Southwest. But it’s not a permanent fix, and Colorado River water use will still have to be It offers some relief after a historic drought in the Southwest. But it’s not a permanent fix, and Colorado River water use will still have to be cut drastically

Heather Armstrong, a pioneering mommy blogger, has died.

How we’ll remember her: She founded the blog Dooce in 2001. Her deeply personal posts She founded the blog Dooce in 2001. Her deeply personal posts gained a huge following and helped change the public’s perception of motherhood.

What we know: Armstrong died by suicide and was found at her home on Tuesday, her boyfriend said. She was 47.

Scientists unveiled a more detailed version of our genetic code yesterday.

What to know: It’s called It’s called the pangenome . It’s based on the genetic blueprints of people from different ancestries, including African, Asian, Caribbean, American and European.

Why it matters: It offers hope for millions of people with genetic diseases. The new version accounts for human diversity, which could lead to treatments that work for more people.

