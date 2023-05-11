The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Covid public health emergency ends; Title 42; George Santos; birth control pill; Heather Armstrong; and more

May 11, 2023
The coronavirus public health emergency officially ends today.

  • What this means: Free coronavirus tests are going away; telemedicine rules will change in six months; and young kids won’t be able to get routine vaccinations at pharmacies.
  • What else? Tracking outbreaks will become harder. The CDC will get less data — or none at all — from labs, hospitals and state agencies.

A pandemic-era border policy is also expiring.

Rep. George Santos was charged with 13 counts of financial crimes.

Birth control pills are a step closer to being available over the counter.

  • What happened? The FDA’s outside advisers unanimously endorsed the idea yesterday. The agency is considering one specific pill, the progestin-only Opill.
  • What’s next? A final decision is expected this summer or fall. The FDA isn’t required to follow the advisers’ recommendations (although it typically does) and has expressed some concerns.

A key Colorado River reservoir is rising by more than a foot a day.

  • The details: A large snowpack is melting into Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona, weeks after its surface sank to an all-time low. The reservoir is expected get 70 feet deeper by the fall.
  • Why it matters: It offers some relief after a historic drought in the Southwest. But it’s not a permanent fix, and Colorado River water use will still have to be cut drastically.

Heather Armstrong, a pioneering mommy blogger, has died.

  • How we’ll remember her: She founded the blog Dooce in 2001. Her deeply personal posts gained a huge following and helped change the public’s perception of motherhood.
  • What we know: Armstrong died by suicide and was found at her home on Tuesday, her boyfriend said. She was 47.

Scientists unveiled a more detailed version of our genetic code yesterday.

  • What to know: It’s called the pangenome. It’s based on the genetic blueprints of people from different ancestries, including African, Asian, Caribbean, American and European.
  • Why it matters: It offers hope for millions of people with genetic diseases. The new version accounts for human diversity, which could lead to treatments that work for more people.

