Friday briefing: Title 42; Ukraine counteroffensive; Jordan Neely; NFL schedule; Peloton recall; ‘Tears of the Kingdom’; and more
- The season opener: The Kansas City Chiefs, last season’s Super Bowl champions, will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 — that’s a Thursday — at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.
- What else? There will be a game on Black Friday for the first time and three games on Christmas Day, which will fall on a Monday. (See the can’t-miss games here.)
Peloton recalled almost 2.2 million bikes.
- Why? Some seat posts are unstable, increasing the risk of customers falling and injuring themselves, the company said yesterday.
- Is yours safe? The recall covers the PL01 — the original model costing around $1,400 — sold since January 2018. Peloton is offering customers a replacement seat post.
The most anticipated video game of the year comes out today.
- What is it? The next in Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series, “Tears of the Kingdom.” The series has been at the forefront of gameplay innovation since the 1980s.
- How is it? Our gaming reporter Gene Park gave it a perfect four stars. It’s a fusion of the traditional Zelda adventure and the DIY system of the viral “Animal Crossing.”
And now … what to watch this weekend: The finale of Eurovision, the biggest, strangest live music event on the planet. Plus, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday: Here’s what to make.
