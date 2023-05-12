The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Title 42; Ukraine counteroffensive; Jordan Neely; NFL schedule; Peloton recall; ‘Tears of the Kingdom’; and more

Updated May 12, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EDT|Published May 12, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A record number of people have crossed the border illegally this week.

  • What to know: More than 10,000 people have entered per day, and those numbers are expected to grow.
  • Why? A pandemic-era border rule, which let the U.S. turn asylum seekers away, expired yesterday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
  • The immediate impact: Border Patrol stations and processing centers are maxed out, raising questions about humane treatment and how the government plans to handle the surge.

A judge struck down rules that limit handgun sales yesterday.

  • The details: Laws stopping federally licensed dealers from selling handguns to 18-to-20-year-olds violate the Second Amendment, the federal judge in Virginia ruled.
  • Why it matters: The ruling could increase gun access for a population responsible for a disproportionate number of fatal shootings. The Justice Department is expected to appeal.
  • The big picture: Gun violence has surged this year. There have been 22 mass killings so far — all involving guns — on pace to set a record.

An ex-Marine is facing charges over a Black man’s death in New York City.

  • What happened? Daniel Penny, 24, was filmed putting Jordan Neely, 30, into a fatal chokehold on the subway on May 1. Neely’s death was ruled a homicide and has sparked protests.
  • The latest: Prosecutors plan to charge Penny with second-degree manslaughter, officials said yesterday. He’s expected to surrender to authorities today.

Ukraines spring assault against Russian forces could be delayed.

  • Why? More time and equipment is needed before launching the potentially pivotal counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.
  • But the fighting continues: Russian and Ukrainian forces are clashing in Bakhmut, an eastern city where Ukrainian troops have held out against a months-long assault.

The new NFL schedule dropped last night.

  • The season opener: The Kansas City Chiefs, last season’s Super Bowl champions, will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 — that’s a Thursday — at 8:20 p.m. Eastern.
  • What else? There will be a game on Black Friday for the first time and three games on Christmas Day, which will fall on a Monday. (See the can’t-miss games here.)

Peloton recalled almost 2.2 million bikes.

  • Why? Some seat posts are unstable, increasing the risk of customers falling and injuring themselves, the company said yesterday.
  • Is yours safe? The recall covers the PL01 — the original model costing around $1,400 — sold since January 2018. Peloton is offering customers a replacement seat post.

The most anticipated video game of the year comes out today.

  • What is it? The next in Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series, “Tears of the Kingdom.” The series has been at the forefront of gameplay innovation since the 1980s.
  • How is it? Our gaming reporter Gene Park gave it a perfect four stars. It’s a fusion of the traditional Zelda adventure and the DIY system of the viral “Animal Crossing.”

And now … what to watch this weekend: The finale of Eurovision, the biggest, strangest live music event on the planet. Plus, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday: Here’s what to make.

