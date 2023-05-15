wp-logoEXCLUSIVE
The 7
Monday briefing: Ukraine leaks; Turkey election results; border crossings; NBA conference finals; Eurovision winner; and more
- The idea: Apprenticeships allow trainees to make money while they learn the craft and earn their credentials. In the past 17 months, programs have been certified in 16 states.
- Why is there a teacher shortage? It’s a combination of low pay, exhaustion and a feeling of being increasingly under attack, experts say.
6
The NBA conference finals are set.
- In the Eastern Conference: Jayson Tatum scored 51 points yesterday as Boston beat Philadelphia, 112-88. The Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 1 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT).
- In the Western Conference: The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is tomorrow in Denver (8:30 p.m. on ESPN).
- When are the NBA Finals? Game 1 is June 1. Find the full schedule here.
7
Sweden won the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend.
- The top song: “Tattoo,” a power ballad by singer Loreen. It’s the second time she’s won Eurovision — the biggest, and strangest, live music event on the planet.
- Next year: The event will be hosted in Sweden, 50 years after ABBA won the contest for the country and went on to achieve global superstardom.
And now … is it time to upgrade your phone? This quiz can help you decide.
