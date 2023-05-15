The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Ukraine leaks; Turkey election results; border crossings; NBA conference finals; Eurovision winner; and more

Updated May 15, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. EDT|Published May 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)
Ukraine’s leader privately plotted attacks in Russia, leaked documents show.

A pivotal election in Turkey appears headed for a runoff.

  • The contest: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for two decades, is facing a serious challenge from opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
  • The latest: Neither candidate seems to have passed the 50% mark needed to be declared the winner of yesterday’s election. A runoff would take place May 28.
  • Why it matters: The result could have big implications for NATO and the war in Ukraine.

The number of people crossing the U.S. border fell this weekend.

  • What’s happening? A pandemic-era border rule, which let the U.S. turn asylum seekers away, expired last week. There was a record surge of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border leading up to that change.
  • The numbers: There were 4,200 crossings on Saturday, government data showed, down from more than 10,000 a day early last week.

North Carolina’s governor vetoed an abortion ban on Saturday.

  • The details: The bill, passed by the state legislature this month, would ban nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. It was blocked by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
  • What now? Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature and could override the veto. But Democrats are trying to pull some to their side.

States are sending people to college for free to fight a teacher shortage.

  • The idea: Apprenticeships allow trainees to make money while they learn the craft and earn their credentials. In the past 17 months, programs have been certified in 16 states.
  • Why is there a teacher shortage? It’s a combination of low pay, exhaustion and a feeling of being increasingly under attack, experts say.

The NBA conference finals are set.

  • In the Eastern Conference: Jayson Tatum scored 51 points yesterday as Boston beat Philadelphia, 112-88. The Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 1 on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT).
  • In the Western Conference: The Denver Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 is tomorrow in Denver (8:30 p.m. on ESPN).
  • When are the NBA Finals? Game 1 is June 1. Find the full schedule here.

Sweden won the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend.

For the second time, Swedish singer Loreen was named the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 14. Her pop song “Tattoo” beat out 25 other countries. (Video: Reuters)
  • The top song: “Tattoo,” a power ballad by singer Loreen. It’s the second time she’s won Eurovision — the biggest, and strangest, live music event on the planet.
  • Next year: The event will be hosted in Sweden, 50 years after ABBA won the contest for the country and went on to achieve global superstardom.

