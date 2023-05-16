The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Debt ceiling talks; Durham report; New Mexico shooting; Alzheimer’s study; Rembrandt portraits; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

What to know: Places like Seattle and Portland, Ore., have already Places like Seattle and Portland, Ore., have already broken several daily record highs in a row. Several wildfires have flared up, notably in western Canada.

This isn’t normal: There have been only There have been only six years since 1948 when May temperatures reached close to 90 degrees in Seattle — and never this early in the month.

One man might hold clues to fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

Why? He was born with a gene mutation that should have led to dementia by age 44 — but he kept it at bay until later and lived to 74. He’s He was born with a gene mutation that should have led to dementia by age 44 — but he kept it at bay until later and lived to 74. He’s one of two patients known to have defied the gene, a new study found.

Why it matters: The case could help in the development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s, which affects 6.7 million people in the U.S.

Long-forgotten Rembrandt portraits were unearthed after two centuries.

What you’re looking at: Two extremely rare portraits, signed by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn — one of the greatest artists in history — in 1635.

How they were found: A British auctioneer recently A British auctioneer recently stumbled upon them while valuing a family’s private art collection. They were last seen by the public in 1824.

