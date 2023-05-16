The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Debt ceiling talks; Durham report; New Mexico shooting; Alzheimer’s study; Rembrandt portraits; and more

Updated May 16, 2023 at 6:55 a.m. EDT|Published May 16, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Talks to avert a debt ceiling crisis are expected to resume today.

A long-awaited report criticized the FBI’s probe into the 2016 Trump campaign.

  • A reminder: In 2019, special counsel John Durham was tasked with examining how the government investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election.
  • What he found: That the FBI rushed to investigate Russia’s possible links to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. But the findings weren’t as explosive as the former president predicted.
  • What now? The report, released yesterday, will probably fuel rather than end partisan debate about political involvement in the Justice Department and FBI.

At least three people were killed in a shooting in New Mexico yesterday.

  • What we know: An 18-year-old gunman used three firearms, including an AR-style rifle, during a rampage in a neighborhood in Farmington, police said. Multiple people were injured.
  • The response: The gunman was killed at the scene, police said. The motive isn’t clear, but authorities said the attack appeared to be random.

Florida is defunding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at colleges.

  • The details: A bill, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday, bars colleges in Florida from spending money on DEI programs and limits how race can be discussed in many courses.
  • The bigger picture: It’s part of a conservative attack on DEI programs, which often help increase student diversity. Critics such as DeSantis say the programs are divisive.

An extreme early-season heat wave is hitting the West Coast.

  • What to know: Places like Seattle and Portland, Ore., have already broken several daily record highs in a row. Several wildfires have flared up, notably in western Canada.
  • This isn’t normal: There have been only six years since 1948 when May temperatures reached close to 90 degrees in Seattle — and never this early in the month.

One man might hold clues to fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Why? He was born with a gene mutation that should have led to dementia by age 44 — but he kept it at bay until later and lived to 74. He’s one of two patients known to have defied the gene, a new study found.
  • Why it matters: The case could help in the development of new treatments for Alzheimer’s, which affects 6.7 million people in the U.S.

Long-forgotten Rembrandt portraits were unearthed after two centuries.

  • What you’re looking at: Two extremely rare portraits, signed by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn — one of the greatest artists in history — in 1635.
  • How they were found: A British auctioneer recently stumbled upon them while valuing a family’s private art collection. They were last seen by the public in 1824.

