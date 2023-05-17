The 7
Wednesday briefing: Debt ceiling; North Carolina abortion ban; Philadelphia primary; Jake Sullivan; NBA draft lottery; and more
- The agreement: California, Arizona and Nevada would voluntarily conserve a major portion of their river water in exchange for over $1 billion in federal funds.
- Why it’s needed: To keep the crucial river from drying up. It supplies water and hydropower for tens of millions of people, but there’s not enough to go around after decades of drought.
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery last night.
- What that means: The Spurs have the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft. The team will almost certainly select Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4, 19-year-old French phenom.
- Last night: The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-126, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
- Tonight: Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is in Boston, with the Celtics facing the Miami Heat.
Apple will soon let your iPhone speak in your voice.
- How it works: First, you’ll have to provide 15 minutes of spoken samples. Then you’ll be able to type messages on your phone and hear your voice say them out loud.
- Why it’s useful: The feature, expected this fall, could help people who can no longer speak with the clarity or confidence they once did to interact more easily.
