Wednesday briefing: Debt ceiling; North Carolina abortion ban; Philadelphia primary; Jake Sullivan; NBA draft lottery; and more

By
Updated May 17, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT|Published May 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

There was optimism after urgent talks to prevent a debt ceiling crisis.

  • What’s going on? Congress must raise or suspend the limit on the amount of money the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills. If that doesn’t happen by June 1, it could unleash chaos.
  • The latest: President Biden and Republican leaders seemingly made progress during talks at the White House yesterday. Biden is cutting short an Asia trip — he leaves today — to focus on finalizing a deal.

2

North Carolina banned most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

  • How it happened: The Republican-led state legislature yesterday voted to override the recent veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The ban will go into effect on July 1.
  • The bigger picture: The ban significantly narrows the window for legal abortions in the state, but stops short of more restrictive measures across the South and Midwest.

3

Philadelphia took a big step toward electing its first female mayor.

  • How? Cherelle Parker, a former Pennsylvania state legislator, won the Democratic nomination for mayor in a primary yesterday. She’ll be a strong favorite in November’s election.
  • In Kentucky: State Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Republican governor’s primary. He’ll face Gov. Andy Beshear (D) in November in one of the biggest elections of the year.

4

An intrusion at the national security adviser’s home is under investigation.

  • What happened? An unknown man entered Jake Sullivan’s Washington, D.C., home one night in April, The Post reported yesterday. He was confronted by Sullivan, who told him to leave.
  • Why it matters: Sullivan, a top aide to President Biden, has round-the-clock Secret Service protection. He was unhurt, but the incident has alarmed officials.

5

Key states are nearing a deal to protect the Colorado River.

  • The agreement: California, Arizona and Nevada would voluntarily conserve a major portion of their river water in exchange for over $1 billion in federal funds.
  • Why it’s needed: To keep the crucial river from drying up. It supplies water and hydropower for tens of millions of people, but there’s not enough to go around after decades of drought.

6

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery last night.

  • What that means: The Spurs have the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft. The team will almost certainly select Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4, 19-year-old French phenom.
  • Last night: The Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-126, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
  • Tonight: Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is in Boston, with the Celtics facing the Miami Heat.

7

Apple will soon let your iPhone speak in your voice.

  • How it works: First, you’ll have to provide 15 minutes of spoken samples. Then you’ll be able to type messages on your phone and hear your voice say them out loud.
  • Why it’s useful: The feature, expected this fall, could help people who can no longer speak with the clarity or confidence they once did to interact more easily.

