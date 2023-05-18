The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Missile strikes in Kyiv; abortion pill hearing; Texas trans bill; Montana TikTok ban; Uber for teens; and more

Updated May 18, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Published May 18, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Missile attacks rocked Ukraine’s capital this morning.

A court seems prepared to restrict access to a key abortion pill.

  • The case: Judges heard arguments on whether FDA approval of mifepristone — one of two pills used in the most common abortion method in the U.S. — should be revoked.
  • What’s new? The federal appeals court yesterday questioned decisions to make the pill more widely available in recent years. The issue will probably end up in the Supreme Court.
  • In related news: Abortion restrictions are expected to pass soon in Nebraska and South Carolina.

Texas lawmakers voted to ban gender-affirming care for trans children.

  • What to know: The bill, passed yesterday, would bar health-care professionals from giving treatments such as sterilization or puberty-suppressing drugs to minors.
  • What’s next? It goes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for final approval.
  • The bigger picture: A record number of anti-trans bills have become law across the country this year.

Montana became the first state to ban TikTok yesterday.

  • The rules: Mobile stores offering the app will be hit with daily fines, but individual users won’t be punished. It’s set to take effect next year but will probably face legal challenges.
  • Why? Officials cited national security concerns. Other states and the U.S. government have barred the popular Chinese-owned video app from agency devices.

The world will probably breach a key climate threshold soon.

U.S. cities are growing again after losing population during the pandemic.

  • The numbers: Most of the 37 cities with more than 500,000 people saw their populations fall in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. All but six are rebounding, according to new census data.
  • What’s behind this? Many people are returning to offices for work. Immigration has also increased in the past year, and immigrants often head to cities.

Uber will soon let teenagers ride by themselves.

  • What to know: Until now, teens weren’t supposed to ride alone in an Uber. But, next week, the company will add an option to let them ride solo in more than a dozen U.S. cities.
  • How it will work: Teens will have to use a special family account with mandatory safety features. Only highly rated and experienced drivers will be allowed to pick them up.

