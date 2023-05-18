The 7
Thursday briefing: Missile strikes in Kyiv; abortion pill hearing; Texas trans bill; Montana TikTok ban; Uber for teens; and more
- The details: Global temperatures should temporarily exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels at least once by 2027, scientists said yesterday.
- Why it matters: Limiting warming to that level is the world’s most important climate goal. Beyond that, climate disasters will become so extreme that people can’t adapt.
- This summer: Extreme heat could cause power shortages in much of the U.S.
U.S. cities are growing again after losing population during the pandemic.
- The numbers: Most of the 37 cities with more than 500,000 people saw their populations fall in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. All but six are rebounding, according to new census data.
- What’s behind this? Many people are returning to offices for work. Immigration has also increased in the past year, and immigrants often head to cities.
Uber will soon let teenagers ride by themselves.
- What to know: Until now, teens weren’t supposed to ride alone in an Uber. But, next week, the company will add an option to let them ride solo in more than a dozen U.S. cities.
- How it will work: Teens will have to use a special family account with mandatory safety features. Only highly rated and experienced drivers will be allowed to pick them up.
