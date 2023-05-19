The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Zelensky’s G-7 trip; Jack Teixeira in court; Disney vs. DeSantis; WNBA schedule; Titanic scans; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

What to know: A warming climate and human water consumption are largely responsible for A warming climate and human water consumption are largely responsible for a rapid decline in the world’s lake levels, a new study found.

Why it’s worrying: Billions of people rely on lakes and reservoirs for drinking water, agriculture and hydropower. Lakes also provide essential habitats for plants and fish.

Brittney Griner returns to the court tonight as the WNBA season tips off.

A full-size 3D scan of the Titanic could reveal the shipwreck’s secrets.

A deep-sea mapping company combined thousands of images to create the first full-size 3D scan of the Titanic wreck. (Video: Atlantic/Magellan)

What to know: A huge underwater scanning project, revealed this week, mapped the Titanic A huge underwater scanning project, revealed this week, mapped the Titanic in extraordinary detail . The ship sank in 1912, killing over 1,500 people.

Why it’s useful: It provides unprecedented access to the wreckage, which rests deep in the North Atlantic, and could tell us more about what happened the night it sank.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The latest Fast & Furious movie is in theaters. Plus, the Preakness Stakes is tomorrow: Here are the top horses.

