Monday briefing: The fight for Bakhmut; debt ceiling talks; Nebraska abortion restrictions; microplastics; mosquito study; and more

Monday briefing
- One forecast: Above-average heat is expected across the West, the South and the East Coast. New Mexico, Arizona and the Four Corners are set to suffer the highest temperatures.
- What else to know: A climate pattern called El Niño is expected to develop soon. That could create a costly domino effect of extreme weather across the world.
Recycling centers could be making our plastic problem worse.
- How? Breaking down plastics can create microplastics that end up in water or the air, a new study found. These polluting particles are everywhere, from the Antarctic to inside our bodies.
- Zooming out: This adds to growing concerns that recycling isn’t as effective of a solution for the plastic problem as many think. But experts say that’s not a reason to stop.
Scientists worked out why mosquitoes only bite some people.
- The reason: They’re drawn to chemicals in body odor and breath, a new study found. The experiment involved what was effectively a giant perfumery for mosquitoes.
- This could be useful: The study identified one person the insects found relatively unappetizing. That could help the search for new ways to deter bites.
And now … if you’re worried about the debt ceiling deadlock: Here’s what to do with your money. Plus, this game puts you in charge of the budget.
