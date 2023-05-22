The 7The 7

Monday briefing: The fight for Bakhmut; debt ceiling talks; Nebraska abortion restrictions; microplastics; mosquito study; and more

By
Updated May 22, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. EDT|Published May 22, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Ukraine’s control of Bakhmut, a devastated eastern city, is slipping.

  • What to know: Ukrainian forces have been reduced to small footholds in the city. But they are moving to surround Bakhmut to prolong the fight against Russian forces.
  • Why it matters: The city has limited strategic importance but has emerged as the war’s bloodiest battlefield. Its full capture would be a rare win for Russia.

There are as few as 10 days left to prevent a U.S. debt default.

Sen. Tim Scott will officially enter the presidential race this morning.

Nebraska passed restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care.

  • The details: The bill, passed Friday, bans abortion at 12 weeks as well as gender reassignment surgery for transgender minors. The abortion ban will go into effect as soon as the governor signs it.
  • The bigger picture: Nebraska was the second Republican-led state to pass a 12-week abortion ban last week. This follows political backlash against stricter bans passed in other states.

Most Americans will probably have another hot summer.

Recycling centers could be making our plastic problem worse.

  • How? Breaking down plastics can create microplastics that end up in water or the air, a new study found. These polluting particles are everywhere, from the Antarctic to inside our bodies.
  • Zooming out: This adds to growing concerns that recycling isn’t as effective of a solution for the plastic problem as many think. But experts say that’s not a reason to stop.

Scientists worked out why mosquitoes only bite some people.

  • The reason: They’re drawn to chemicals in body odor and breath, a new study found. The experiment involved what was effectively a giant perfumery for mosquitoes.
  • This could be useful: The study identified one person the insects found relatively unappetizing. That could help the search for new ways to deter bites.

And now … if you’re worried about the debt ceiling deadlock: Here’s what to do with your money. Plus, this game puts you in charge of the budget.

