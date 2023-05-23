The 7
Tuesday briefing: Colorado River deal; debt ceiling; E. Jean Carroll; TikTok ban; Ray Stevenson; Denver Nuggets; and more
- How we’ll remember him: As Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor films and for roles in “RRR” and the TV series “Rome.” He’s also the antagonist in the upcoming Star Wars show “Ahsoka.”
- What we know: The 58-year-old died Sunday in Italy, his representative said. Stevenson was reportedly shooting a movie there.
6
The Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time.
- Last night: The Nuggets, led by center Nikola Jokic, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-111. The win in L.A. completed a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals.
- Tonight: The Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (8:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT). The Heat has a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
7
A guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sold for nearly $600,000.
- The story: The Nirvana frontman broke the Fender Stratocaster while performing during the band’s early 1990s “Nevermind” era. It was signed by the band members.
- The sale: It went for seven times more money than expected at an auction in New York this weekend, showing Cobain’s lasting popularity nearly three decades after his death.
And now … what’s the best boxed cake mix? We tested 10 and found a winner. Plus, six platter recipes perfect for sharing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.