Tuesday briefing: Colorado River deal; debt ceiling; E. Jean Carroll; TikTok ban; Ray Stevenson; Denver Nuggets; and more

By
Updated May 23, 2023 at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Published May 23, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

A historic deal to protect the Colorado River was reached yesterday.

2

Debt ceiling talks ended with no deal yesterday.

  • What’s happening? The U.S. government could be days from running out of money to pay its bills. Congress needs to raise or suspend a limit on how much the U.S. can borrow.
  • The latest: President Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), but they still seemed stuck over proposals to cut government spending — a key Republican demand.

3

E. Jean Carroll filed for more damages from Donald Trump yesterday.

4

TikTok sued Montana to block a new law banning the app.

  • The details: The lawsuit, filed yesterday, will probably delay the law, which is set to go into effect next year. It’s the first state ban of the popular Chinese-owned video app.
  • What else to know: Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was fined a record $1.3 billion by the European Union yesterday for its mishandling of user data.

5

Actor Ray Stevenson, a Star Wars villain and Thor hero, has died.

  • How we’ll remember him: As Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor films and for roles in “RRR” and the TV series “Rome.” He’s also the antagonist in the upcoming Star Wars show “Ahsoka.”
  • What we know: The 58-year-old died Sunday in Italy, his representative said. Stevenson was reportedly shooting a movie there.

6

The Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time.

  • Last night: The Nuggets, led by center Nikola Jokic, defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-111. The win in L.A. completed a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals.
  • Tonight: The Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals (8:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT). The Heat has a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

7

A guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sold for nearly $600,000.

  • The story: The Nirvana frontman broke the Fender Stratocaster while performing during the band’s early 1990s “Nevermind” era. It was signed by the band members.
  • The sale: It went for seven times more money than expected at an auction in New York this weekend, showing Cobain’s lasting popularity nearly three decades after his death.

And now … what's the best boxed cake mix? We tested 10 and found a winner. Plus, six platter recipes perfect for sharing.

