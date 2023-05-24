The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: South Carolina abortion ban; Ron DeSantis; home prices; Netflix password sharing; and more

Updated May 24, 2023 at 7:03 a.m. EDT|Published May 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

South Carolina passed a six-week abortion ban.

  • What to know: The state Senate yesterday voted for the ban, which the chamber’s five female senators — three of them Republicans — had been blocking.
  • What’s next? It will go into effect when the governor signs it.
  • Across the South: Most states have introduced abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. We’re tracking the laws here.

2

Russia has effectively taken control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

3

Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 presidential run today.

  • How he’s doing it: On Twitter, with the social media platform’s billionaire CEO, Elon Musk. They’ll appear together on Spaces, Twitter’s audio chat format.
  • Why? Musk has become an influential figure in Republican politics. He has met privately with the Florida governor and echoed his criticisms of “wokeness.”
  • The bigger picture: DeSantis will be the seventh candidate to officially enter the race for the Republican nomination.
4

It’s been a year since a massacre at a school in Uvalde, Tex.

  • What happened that day: Two teachers and 19 children were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School.
  • Since then: Officers who botched the response to the shooting have faced few consequences, a Post investigation found. Police waited over an hour to confront the gunman.
  • What else to know: Efforts to change Texas’s lax gun laws have stalled. In Washington, Congress has shown little support for new laws to address gun violence.

5

The nation’s top doctor expressed concern about kids’ social media use.

  • What to know: Excessive use of social media as a child may lead to a higher risk of poor mental health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote in a report released yesterday.
  • Why it matters: Up to 95% of teenagers are on some form of social media, the report said. Murthy’s warning comes during a mental health crisis for teens and children.

6

Home prices are falling around the country.

  • The details: Hundreds of counties have seen prices drop in the past year after a surge during the pandemic. Rising interest rates have made mortgages unaffordable to many buyers.
  • Where is this happening? Of the counties where prices fell, 77% were in the West. See what’s it’s like in your area here.

7

Netflix’s password crackdown has finally started in the U.S.

And now … the International Booker Prize has a winner: Georgi Gospodinov’s novel “Time Shelter.” Plus, four fiction books perfect for vacation reading.

