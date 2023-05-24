The 7
Wednesday briefing: South Carolina abortion ban; Ron DeSantis; home prices; Netflix password sharing; and more
- What to know: Excessive use of social media as a child may lead to a higher risk of poor mental health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote in a report released yesterday.
- Why it matters: Up to 95% of teenagers are on some form of social media, the report said. Murthy’s warning comes during a mental health crisis for teens and children.
Home prices are falling around the country.
- The details: Hundreds of counties have seen prices drop in the past year after a surge during the pandemic. Rising interest rates have made mortgages unaffordable to many buyers.
- Where is this happening? Of the counties where prices fell, 77% were in the West. See what’s it’s like in your area here.
Netflix’s password crackdown has finally started in the U.S.
- The rules: Anyone borrowing a login from someone living at a different address will have to get their own account or pay $7.99 a month.
- Why? Around 100 million people use Netflix without paying for it. Streaming companies need to boost revenue as they struggle with increased competition.
And now … the International Booker Prize has a winner: Georgi Gospodinov’s novel “Time Shelter.” Plus, four fiction books perfect for vacation reading.
