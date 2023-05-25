The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Debt ceiling deadlock; Tina Turner; DeSantis 2024 launch; four-day workweek; brain implants; and more

By
May 25, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The U.S. could be one week away from a disastrous debt default.

Tina Turner, the legendary singer, died yesterday.

Tina Turner, the queen of rock ‘n’ roll, known for songs including “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary,” died May 24. She was 83. (Video: Reuters)

Ron DeSantis’s 2024 launch on Twitter was hit by technical issues.

Technical glitches marred the presidential launch of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his May 24 Twitter Spaces interview with Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Video: Billy Tucker/The Washington Post)
  • What happened? The Florida governor’s live chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk cut off after 20 minutes of mostly silence. When it returned, hundreds of thousands of listeners had left.
  • Zooming out: It was an awkward start to the Republican’s presidential campaign, which had already hit roadblocks. Yesterday’s event was ridiculed by DeSantis’s critics.

Texas passed a bill to allow schools to replace counselors with chaplains.

This year’s hurricane season could be wildly unpredictable.

  • Why? A global climate pattern called El Niño is developing, which typically means a quieter hurricane season. But warming ocean temperatures could cancel that out.
  • What experts say: People who live on the coast should remain storm-ready. A damaging season could still happen, especially if El Niño arrives later than expected.

Workers want a four-day workweek.

  • How we know: Three-quarters of U.S. workers said they would prefer working four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days in a Post-Ipsos poll.
  • Will it happen? Some trials are underway, but concerns about costs and productivity are keeping it from being adopted widely. That could change within five to 10 years.

Electronic implants have enabled a paralyzed man to walk more naturally.

  • How? Devices placed in the man’s brain and spinal cord can communicate wirelessly, enhancing his ability to walk and allowing him to climb stairs, a new study said.
  • It’s a breakthrough: The makers of the device said it could be on the market within five years. It’s part of a growing field of research to connect brains with computers.

And now … you may be cleaning your counters wrong: Here’s how to tackle seven types. Plus, 10 ways to get a nicer home with just $20.

