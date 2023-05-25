The 7
Thursday briefing: Debt ceiling deadlock; Tina Turner; DeSantis 2024 launch; four-day workweek; brain implants; and more
- How we know: Three-quarters of U.S. workers said they would prefer working four 10-hour days instead of five eight-hour days in a Post-Ipsos poll.
- Will it happen? Some trials are underway, but concerns about costs and productivity are keeping it from being adopted widely. That could change within five to 10 years.
Electronic implants have enabled a paralyzed man to walk more naturally.
- How? Devices placed in the man’s brain and spinal cord can communicate wirelessly, enhancing his ability to walk and allowing him to climb stairs, a new study said.
- It’s a breakthrough: The makers of the device said it could be on the market within five years. It’s part of a growing field of research to connect brains with computers.
And now … you may be cleaning your counters wrong: Here’s how to tackle seven types. Plus, 10 ways to get a nicer home with just $20.
