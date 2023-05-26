The 7
Friday briefing: Debt ceiling talks; Trump’s classified documents; Stewart Rhodes; Ken Paxton; Clean Water Act; and more
- How? It cut back the EPA’s ability to enforce the Clean Water Act. In a ruling yesterday, justices said the agency’s interpretation of its powers went too far.
- What it means: It could stop the EPA from putting protections on as much as 118 million acres of wetlands — an area larger than California’s landmass.
- Up next: More key Supreme Court decisions are coming this term. Follow the cases here.
6
Scientists discovered 5,000 sea creatures nobody knew existed.
- What are they? They include species that look like partially peeled bananas and upside-down chandeliers, and octopuses named after Casper the Friendly Ghost.
- How they were found: By a new analysis in a potential deep-sea mining hot spot in the Pacific. Mining it may threaten other undiscovered creatures, the research warned.
7
Memorial Day weekend will kick off a busy summer travel season.
- What to know: Around 42 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home, up 7% from last year. It will be a test for airlines and the FAA after recent chaos.
- Some advice: Get to the airport as early as possible and watch for potential storms in the Southeast. And if you’re cooking, dust off the grill and try one of these recipes.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Disney’s new version of “The Little Mermaid” is in theaters. Plus, hit HBO drama “Succession” ends Sunday.
