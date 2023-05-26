Friday briefing: Debt ceiling talks; Trump’s classified documents; Stewart Rhodes; Ken Paxton; Clean Water Act; and more

6

Video taken from the Clarion-Clipperton Zone at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean shows a variety of previously unknown sea species. (Video: ROV Isis, SMARTEX Project, Natural Environment Research Council, UK)

How they were found: By a new analysis in a potential deep-sea mining hot spot in the Pacific. Mining it may threaten other undiscovered creatures, the research warned.

7

