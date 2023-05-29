The 7The 7

Monday briefing: What’s in the debt ceiling deal; Turkey’s presidential election; Texas impeachment; Celtics vs. Heat; and more

By
Updated May 29, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Published May 29, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
U.S. leaders reached a deal on the debt ceiling this weekend.

  • The bottom line: The deal would raise the ceiling, which controls how much money the U.S. can borrow, until after the 2024 election, officials announced Saturday.
  • What else? The deal would also fund the government for the next two years. It includes some cuts to federal spending, though less than Republicans wanted.
  • What’s next? The deal must make it through Congress. The government could run out of cash as soon as June 5 if the limit isn’t raised.

Turkey’s president was reelected yesterday.

  • What to know: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for two decades, won a runoff election for another five-year term. He faced his most serious challenge in years.
  • Why this matters: Turkey’s position as a regional and international power broker has grown under Erdogan. It plays a key role in NATO, as well as the war in Ukraine.

The Texas House impeached the state attorney general on Saturday.

Russia launched a major air attack on Ukraine.

  • The latest: Missiles bombarded the capital, Kyiv, this morning, a day after Russia sent a record number of drones toward the country.
  • Elsewhere in Ukraine: Russian mercenaries may be withdrawing from Bakhmut. Russia has effectively taken control of the city, but this change could make it more vulnerable.

One of the most epic NBA playoff series ends tonight.

  • The setup: The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play Game 7 at 8:30 p.m., airing on TNT. The winner advances to the Finals to face the Denver Nuggets.
  • Why people are excited: Boston beat Miami, 104-103, Saturday in a shocking buzzer-beater. The Celtics could become the first team in NBA history to a win a series after losing the first three games.

Orcas keep sinking boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal.

  • What to know: The latest attack happened last week. Killer whales have done serious damage about a dozen times already this year, part of a rise first noticed in 2020.
  • Why is this happening? Scientists aren’t sure. One theory is that they’re playing around; another is that an orca with a vendetta against boats is teaching other orcas how to attack.

Scientists have found a way to pull energy out of thin air.

  • How? The energy comes from humidity. It can be harvested with nearly any material as long as it can be smashed into small particles and remade with microscopic pores, a new study found.
  • Why this matters: Air-powered generators could become a new source of clean energy. However, the technology still has a ways to go before it becomes practical.

And now … because it’s Memorial Day: Easy last-minute cookout recipes. Plus, what to read on vacation this summer.

