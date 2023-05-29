The 7
Monday briefing: What’s in the debt ceiling deal; Turkey’s presidential election; Texas impeachment; Celtics vs. Heat; and more
- What to know: The latest attack happened last week. Killer whales have done serious damage about a dozen times already this year, part of a rise first noticed in 2020.
- Why is this happening? Scientists aren’t sure. One theory is that they’re playing around; another is that an orca with a vendetta against boats is teaching other orcas how to attack.
7
Scientists have found a way to pull energy out of thin air.
- How? The energy comes from humidity. It can be harvested with nearly any material as long as it can be smashed into small particles and remade with microscopic pores, a new study found.
- Why this matters: Air-powered generators could become a new source of clean energy. However, the technology still has a ways to go before it becomes practical.
And now … because it’s Memorial Day: Easy last-minute cookout recipes. Plus, what to read on vacation this summer.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.