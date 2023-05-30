The 7
Tuesday briefing: Moscow drone strike; Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial; NBA Finals schedule; caffeine and sleep; and more
- Last night: The Heat defeated the Celtics, 103-84, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Miami thwarted Boston’s comeback bid after the Celtics lost the first three games of the series.
- What’s next? The Nuggets will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. (Find the full schedule here.)
6
A giant pile of logs is storing millions of tons of carbon.
- Where? In northwest Canada. The pile is nearly as big as Manhattan, and some of the wood has been sitting there for more than a millennium.
- Why this matters: The wood, and the carbon it stores, has been protected from decay by cold temperatures. That could change because of climate change, a recent study found.
7
Too much caffeine can lead to sleep deprivation.
- How? It’s a vicious cycle tied to your circadian rhythm and a chemical that plays a major role in the regulation of sleep. Caffeine masks the sleep signals your body is sending you.
- What you can do: Caffeine usually is metabolized within four to six hours, so try to avoid it after lunch and set a regular time for sleep.
And now … if you’re feeling burned out going into summer: Here’s how to reclaim (and actually enjoy) your free time.
