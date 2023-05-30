The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Moscow drone strike; Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial; NBA Finals schedule; caffeine and sleep; and more

Updated May 30, 2023 at 7:01 a.m. EDT|Published May 30, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
Russia’s capital city was hit by a drone strike this morning.

  • What we know: Attacks deep inside Russian territory are rare. Two residential buildings were damaged in Moscow, its mayor said. No serious injuries were reported.
  • In Ukraine: Russia launched its third air attack in 24 hours on the capital, Kyiv. At least one person was killed and at least four were wounded, officials said.

The debt ceiling deal faces its first crucial test this afternoon.

  • What’s happening? A House committee meeting, where four Democrats and nine Republicans will consider the bill. The deal, announced Saturday, raises the ceiling past the 2024 election.
  • Why this matters: The government will run out of money to pay its bills as soon as Monday, so the debt ceiling must be raised by then to avoid financial disaster.
  • What else to know: The agreement also clears a path for a controversial natural gas pipeline. (See the full details of the deal here).

Testimony is set to begin in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre trial.

Uganda imposed the death penalty for some same-sex activity.

  • The details: An anti-LGBTQ bill was signed into law yesterday. Anyone found to have had sex with a person of the same gender faces life in prison or in some cases death.
  • Zooming out: It’s some of the most extreme anti-homosexuality legislation in the world, and part of a wider crackdown on LGBTQ+ people in the East African nation.

The Miami Heat will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

  • Last night: The Heat defeated the Celtics, 103-84, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Miami thwarted Boston’s comeback bid after the Celtics lost the first three games of the series.
  • What’s next? The Nuggets will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. (Find the full schedule here.)

A giant pile of logs is storing millions of tons of carbon.

  • Where? In northwest Canada. The pile is nearly as big as Manhattan, and some of the wood has been sitting there for more than a millennium.
  • Why this matters: The wood, and the carbon it stores, has been protected from decay by cold temperatures. That could change because of climate change, a recent study found.

Too much caffeine can lead to sleep deprivation.

  • How? It’s a vicious cycle tied to your circadian rhythm and a chemical that plays a major role in the regulation of sleep. Caffeine masks the sleep signals your body is sending you.
  • What you can do: Caffeine usually is metabolized within four to six hours, so try to avoid it after lunch and set a regular time for sleep.

And now … if you’re feeling burned out going into summer: Here’s how to reclaim (and actually enjoy) your free time.

