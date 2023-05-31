The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Debt ceiling vote; Moscow drone strike; Rosalynn Carter; Elizabeth Holmes; Canada fires; AI warning; and more

By
and 
Updated May 31, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. EDT|Published May 31, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The debt ceiling deal cleared its first hurdle yesterday.

2

Russia is reeling after yesterday’s drone attack in its capital.

3

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia.

  • The details: The 95-year-old is comfortable and spending time with her 98-year-old husband, former president Jimmy Carter, at home in Georgia, yesterday’s statement said.
  • What else to know: The news comes three months after Carter said he was spending his final days in hospice care. The couple were in the White House from 1977 to 1981.

4

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder, reported to prison.

  • Who is she? A onetime tech superstar. Her reputation began to unravel in 2015 after people found out that her company’s blood-testing technology didn’t work as promised.
  • What to know: Holmes, 39, began serving an 11-year sentence yesterday at a prison camp in Texas. She was found guilty of fraud last year.

5

Wildfires are raging across Canada.

  • The latest: Fires in Nova Scotia have forced thousands to evacuate, and smoke has drifted into the northeastern U.S. The largest fire is still burning out of control.
  • This is unusual: Canada is in the midst of a mega fire season, fueled by abnormally hot and dry weather. Five million acres have already burned, with many months to go.

6

Coastal cities across the U.S. are sinking.

  • The hot spots: Houston, New Orleans, New York City and Norfolk. Houston sank more than half an inch a year from 2014 to 2020, scientists found.
  • Why is this happening? Some of it is natural, but some is caused by humans. In Houston, much of the sinking can be traced to groundwater withdrawals.
  • Why it matters: Many places are sinking faster than sea levels are rising, increasing the risk of flooding.

7

Tech leaders issued a dire warning yesterday about artificial intelligence.

  • What it said: That AI poses an existential threat to humanity, on par with pandemics and nuclear war. It was signed by more than 350 AI scientists and tech executives.
  • The big picture: This is the latest in a growing chorus of alarms about AI raised by the very people creating — and profiting — from the technology.

And now … what to make tonight: A delicious, filling veggie pasta. Plus, the perfect summer salad to pair it with.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...