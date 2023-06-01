The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: House passes debt ceiling deal; Trump documents; how to watch the NBA Finals; NASA’s UFO findings; and more

Updated June 1, 2023 at 6:47 a.m. EDT|Published June 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

The debt ceiling deal passed the House yesterday.

2

Donald Trump was caught on tape talking about classified documents.

  • When? The recording is from 2021. The former president appears to brag about having a document related to Iran, The Post reported yesterday.
  • What this means: The audio suggests that Trump understood the legal and security issues around having such restricted information.
  • Why it matters: Trump is under investigation for potentially mishandling government information. Hundreds of classified documents were found at his Florida home last year.

3

Two abortion bans were struck down in Oklahoma yesterday.

  • Why? The state’s Supreme Court said a pair of laws passed last year were unconstitutional. They allowed private citizens to sue anyone who performed or enabled an abortion.
  • What now? Abortion remains largely inaccessible in the state due to a much older ban. But that one is less strict about allowing abortions in life-threatening situations.

4

Hundreds of Amazon workers walked off the job yesterday.

  • Why? The white-collar workers, many in Seattle, were protesting the company’s return-to-office policy, as well as climate issues. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)
  • The big picture: This was part of a greater wave of anxiety spilling over in the tech industry after rounds of mass layoffs at multiple companies this year.

5

Medicare plans to expand coverage for a new type of Alzheimer’s drugs.

  • What are they? The first medications shown to slow cognitive decline from the disease. One of them could be granted full FDA approval as soon as this summer.
  • The plan: People enrolled in the outpatient part of Medicare, and who meet coverage criteria, will have the cost of these drugs covered, officials said this morning.

6

The NBA Finals start tonight.

7

NASA held its first public meeting on its study of UFOs.

  • What to know: A team has looked into more than 800 sightings of mysterious objects in the skies, it said yesterday. Of those, between 2 and 5% can’t be explained.
  • What now? The panel said it needed better information to understand these objects. But there’s no evidence — so far — that the UFOs are linked to alien life.

And now … if you’re frustrated, too, by Netflix’s password crackdown: Here’s a guide to free or cheap streaming alternatives.

