The 7
Thursday briefing: House passes debt ceiling deal; Trump documents; how to watch the NBA Finals; NASA’s UFO findings; and more
- What are they? The first medications shown to slow cognitive decline from the disease. One of them could be granted full FDA approval as soon as this summer.
- The plan: People enrolled in the outpatient part of Medicare, and who meet coverage criteria, will have the cost of these drugs covered, officials said this morning.
6
The NBA Finals start tonight.
- The details: The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat are playing in the best-of-seven series. Game 1 in Denver starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. It airs on ABC.
- What’s at stake: If Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets win, it would be their first championship since joining the NBA. The Heat would be the first No. 8 seed in NBA history to take the title.
7
NASA held its first public meeting on its study of UFOs.
- What to know: A team has looked into more than 800 sightings of mysterious objects in the skies, it said yesterday. Of those, between 2 and 5% can’t be explained.
- What now? The panel said it needed better information to understand these objects. But there’s no evidence — so far — that the UFOs are linked to alien life.
And now … if you’re frustrated, too, by Netflix’s password crackdown: Here’s a guide to free or cheap streaming alternatives.
