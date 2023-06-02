The 7
Friday briefing: Debt ceiling deal passes Senate; Phoenix water shortage; hurricane season; spelling bee winner; and more
- How? Customers will be billed based on income as well as how much power they use, according to a new state law. The richest Californians could end up paying $500 more a year.
- Why? California’s electricity rates are sky-high. This is an attempt to make power more affordable, though critics say it will eat into progress of energy efficiency.
An eighth-grader from Florida won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
- What to know: Dev Shah, 14, came out on top in the country’s most-watched spelling challenge. Charlotte Walsh, also 14, from Virginia, came in second.
- How he did it: By correctly spelling “psammophile,” a plant or animal that thrives in sandy areas. Walsh dropped out after misspelling “daviely,” meaning listlessly.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" sequel, in theaters today. What to read: June's most noteworthy books.
