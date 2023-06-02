The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Debt ceiling deal passes Senate; Phoenix water shortage; hurricane season; spelling bee winner; and more

Updated June 2, 2023 at 6:45 a.m. EDT|Published June 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The debt ceiling deal passed the Senate last night.

2

A key Trump investigation has expanded.

  • What investigation? It’s examining efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat in Georgia.
  • The latest: Investigators are looking at activities in Washington, D.C., and several other states beyond Georgia, The Post reported this morning.
  • What this means: It’s a sign that prosecutors may be building a case for a far-reaching criminal scheme under Georgia’s racketeering laws. A charging decision is expected this summer.

3

The jobs market is still going strong.

  • What to know: The latest data will be released this morning. It’s expected to show the 29th straight month of solid job growth.
  • The big picture: There are signs the economy is cooling down, as rising prices and interest rate hikes take a toll, but the jobs market has helped keep the U.S. from slipping into a recession.

4

One of the biggest cities in the U.S. is facing a groundwater shortage.

  • What’s happening? The Phoenix area, where more than 5 million people live, doesn’t have enough groundwater to meet demand over the next 100 years, a new study found.
  • Why this matters: It’s a preview of a hotter, drier future. Communities on the outskirts of Phoenix are growing fast. This could bring that development to a halt.

5

The 2023 hurricane season has officially begun.

  • What to expect: Unusually warm Atlantic waters could fuel more intense storms, experts have warned. The season is expected to peak in late August and into September.
  • This weekend: A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, which could become the first named storm, is expected to bring unsettled, rainy weather to Florida.

6

California is changing how it charges for electricity.

  • How? Customers will be billed based on income as well as how much power they use, according to a new state law. The richest Californians could end up paying $500 more a year.
  • Why? California’s electricity rates are sky-high. This is an attempt to make power more affordable, though critics say it will eat into progress of energy efficiency.

7

An eighth-grader from Florida won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

  • What to know: Dev Shah, 14, came out on top in the country’s most-watched spelling challenge. Charlotte Walsh, also 14, from Virginia, came in second.
  • How he did it: By correctly spelling “psammophile,” a plant or animal that thrives in sandy areas. Walsh dropped out after misspelling “daviely,” meaning listlessly.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” sequel, in theaters today. What to read: June’s most noteworthy books.

