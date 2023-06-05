Monday briefing: India train crash; debt ceiling deal; sonic boom; ‘forever chemical’ bans; Apple WWDC 2023; and more

The latest: Authorities said the private plane was unresponsive and later crashed in southwestern Virginia. We don’t yet know why the Cessna didn’t respond or why it crashed.
A federal judge struck down a Tennessee law banning drag shows.
Why? It violates the right to free speech, according to Friday’s ruling. The first-of-its-kind law bans drag shows in public. Tennessee is expected to appeal the decision.
The big picture: A wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation has passed this year, including a ban in Texas on gender-affirming care signed into law on Friday. But advocates say this ruling could be a turning point.
States are moving to ban “forever chemicals.”
What are they? These chemicals — known as PFAs — don’t break down naturally. They’re found in many everyday products and are linked to a long list of health problems.
What to know: This year, 195 bills have been introduced in dozens of state legislatures seeking to ban or restrict PFAs. The wave follows decades of inaction from the federal government.
Apple could reveal a secretive new product today.
Where? At the tech company’s annual software showcase.
What product? A mixed-reality headset meant to blend the digital and real world. Imagine using it for things like digital meetings and workouts.
Why it matters: This technology is divisive. Some see it as just a “science project,” while others think it could be the thing that moves augmented reality forward.
A manuscript revealed the medieval equivalent of late-night talk shows.
What to know: The document, written in England around 1480, includes the comedy script of a traveling entertainer. It gives us a rare glimpse into the medieval live comedy scene.