Monday briefing: India train crash; debt ceiling deal; sonic boom; ‘forever chemical’ bans; Apple WWDC 2023; and more

By
and 
June 5, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

A train crash in eastern India killed 275 people on Friday night.

  • What happened? A train took the wrong track and collided with another train. Soon after, a third train crashed into the other two. Early reports point to problems with railroad signals.
  • This is one of the worst transportation disasters in India’s history: It’s raising safety concerns about the 19th-century rail network, first built by the British.

2

The debt ceiling crisis is officially over.

  • What to know: President Biden signed the bill to suspend the debt limit on Saturday, just in time to avoid a default. The U.S. would have run out of money to pay its bills today.
  • Digging deeper: The legislation also ended hope of another extension to the pause on federal student loan payments after more than three years. Payments are set to resume by Sept. 1.

3

A sonic boom reverberated across the D.C. region yesterday.

Rocket, a rescue dog, was startled by a loud boom in Fairfax Station, Va., on June 4. The sound was caused by fighter jets scrambling to intercept a plane. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What happened? Fighter jets from Joint Base Andrews scrambled to intercept a private plane over Virginia, officials said. The explosive sound shook houses and startled residents.
  • The latest: Authorities said the private plane was unresponsive and later crashed in southwestern Virginia. We don’t yet know why the Cessna didn’t respond or why it crashed.

4

A federal judge struck down a Tennessee law banning drag shows.

  • Why? It violates the right to free speech, according to Friday’s ruling. The first-of-its-kind law bans drag shows in public. Tennessee is expected to appeal the decision.
  • The big picture: A wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation has passed this year, including a ban in Texas on gender-affirming care signed into law on Friday. But advocates say this ruling could be a turning point.

5

States are moving to ban “forever chemicals.”

  • What are they? These chemicals — known as PFAs — don’t break down naturally. They’re found in many everyday products and are linked to a long list of health problems.
  • What to know: This year, 195 bills have been introduced in dozens of state legislatures seeking to ban or restrict PFAs. The wave follows decades of inaction from the federal government.

6

Apple could reveal a secretive new product today.

  • Where? At the tech company’s annual software showcase.
  • What product? A mixed-reality headset meant to blend the digital and real world. Imagine using it for things like digital meetings and workouts.
  • Why it matters: This technology is divisive. Some see it as just a “science project,” while others think it could be the thing that moves augmented reality forward.

7

A manuscript revealed the medieval equivalent of late-night talk shows.

  • What to know: The document, written in England around 1480, includes the comedy script of a traveling entertainer. It gives us a rare glimpse into the medieval live comedy scene.
  • The jokes: The script includes riffs on incontinence, killer rabbits and binge drinking, new research found. It also poked fun at priests, kings and the audience.

And now … are you middle class? See how your income compares with other people in your area with this tool.

