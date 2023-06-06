The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Nova Kakhovka dam; Mike Pence; Robert Hanssen; Prince Harry testimony; Clear Reserve; and more

Updated June 6, 2023 at 6:53 a.m. EDT|Published June 6, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

A key dam and power plant in Ukraine have been destroyed.

Aerial footage posted on social media on June 6 captured heavy damage to Nova Kakhovka dam and showed water pouring out of Kakhovka Reservoir. (Video: Reuters)
  • What we know: Parts of the dam, near the front line in the country’s south, are missing, causing major flooding. Residents were ordered to evacuate this morning.
  • What isn’t clear: The cause of the damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s intelligence services blame Russia.
  • Why this matters: It could threaten drinking water supplies, affect operations at a nuclear power plant and make it harder for Ukrainian troops to advance.

Former vice president Mike Pence entered the 2024 presidential race.

  • The details: He filed paperwork yesterday to run for the Republican nomination. It sets up an unusual showdown between former president Donald Trump and his past No. 2.
  • The big picture: Eight Republicans, including Trump and Pence, have announced 2024 campaigns. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is planning to announce this week.

One of the most damaging spies in U.S. history died in prison.

  • Who? Robert Hanssen was an FBI agent who ended up spying for the Soviet Union and then Russia before being arrested. He received $1.4 million in cash and diamonds for selling secrets.
  • Yesterday: The 79-year-old was found unresponsive in a supermax prison in Colorado, officials said. He was sentenced to life in prison for espionage in 2002.

There’s a record-high shortage of chemotherapy drugs in the U.S.

  • Why? The generic drugs aren’t hugely profitable. Because of that, few companies make them. That means the supply chain is fragile and easily disrupted.
  • The cost: Even a few weeks of treatment delays caused by shortages can have tragic, deadly consequences.

Extreme heat is causing havoc around the world.

  • Where? Heat waves have hit parts of Asia — including Siberia, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as Canada and Antarctica.
  • It could get worse: The world’s oceans are warmer than ever and a developing El Niño pattern will probably push temperatures even higher this summer.
  • What else to know: The levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have risen at near-record levels this year, scientists said yesterday.

Prince Harry is making a historic appearance in court today.

  • Why? He’s testifying in a civil trial against British tabloids. The royal claims that the newspapers used private investigators and phone hacking to dig up dirt on his family.
  • Why it matters: He’s the first high-ranking British royal to appear on the stand since 1891, when the future King Edward VII gave evidence in a case about alleged cheating in a game of cards.

You can cut long TSA lines for free this summer.

  • How? Clear Reserve, offered at nearly 20 airports worldwide, will let you reserve a spot at the front of the security line. You just need to sign up online a few days or weeks before a trip.
  • Why this matters: Airports and airlines are gearing up for a record-breaking summer travel season, and long TSA lines are a frequent headache.

And now … Apple revealed its first major new product in nearly a decade yesterday: Here’s what to know about the $3,499 Vision Pro.

