Tuesday briefing: Nova Kakhovka dam; Mike Pence; Robert Hanssen; Prince Harry testimony; Clear Reserve; and more
- Where? Heat waves have hit parts of Asia — including Siberia, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as Canada and Antarctica.
- It could get worse: The world’s oceans are warmer than ever and a developing El Niño pattern will probably push temperatures even higher this summer.
- What else to know: The levels of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have risen at near-record levels this year, scientists said yesterday.
Prince Harry is making a historic appearance in court today.
- Why? He’s testifying in a civil trial against British tabloids. The royal claims that the newspapers used private investigators and phone hacking to dig up dirt on his family.
- Why it matters: He’s the first high-ranking British royal to appear on the stand since 1891, when the future King Edward VII gave evidence in a case about alleged cheating in a game of cards.
You can cut long TSA lines for free this summer.
- How? Clear Reserve, offered at nearly 20 airports worldwide, will let you reserve a spot at the front of the security line. You just need to sign up online a few days or weeks before a trip.
- Why this matters: Airports and airlines are gearing up for a record-breaking summer travel season, and long TSA lines are a frequent headache.
And now … Apple revealed its first major new product in nearly a decade yesterday: Here’s what to know about the $3,499 Vision Pro.
