Wednesday briefing: Kakhovka dam damage; smoke from Canada fires; Richmond shooting; LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger; and more
- What is it? A summer in which the Arctic Ocean features almost entirely open water with no sea ice. It could happen as soon as the 2030s, new research found.
- Why that’s a problem: It could threaten communities and damage ecosystems. The Arctic will also warm faster without sea ice, which would speed up global warming.
Skin-to-skin contact can improve preterm babies’ chances of survival.
- What to know: A type of skin-to-skin contact called kangaroo mother care seemed to reduce deaths by 32% within the first 28 days of life, a new study found.
- What is kangaroo mother care? It involves placing a baby on a parent or caregiver’s bare chest with a blanket covering the child. The technique has a wide range of health benefits.
Apple is fixing one of its most annoying auto-correct features.
- It’s a big ducking deal: You’ll be able to type that one swear word (if you want to), without your messages being tweaked to say “duck,” instead. The change will roll out later this year.
- The fix: The keyboard will use the same AI technology that powers ChatGPT. That means the automatic suggestions will be based on the words and phrases you use most.
And now … it’s Pride Month: Here’s how LGBTQ+ rights have fared around the world this year. Plus, 10 recipes perfect for your celebrations.
