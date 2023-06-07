The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Kakhovka dam damage; smoke from Canada fires; Richmond shooting; LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger; and more

Updated June 7, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT|Published June 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Ukraine and Russia are trading blame for a major dam’s destruction.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is spreading across the U.S.

The haze and smell of smoke from the Canadian wildfires hung heavy over New York, raising concerns about air quality June 6. (Video: Julie Yoon, Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

Two people were fatally shot after a high school graduation in Richmond.

  • What happened? Families and graduates were leaving the ceremony yesterday when at least eight shots were fired. A 19-year-old was arrested and faces murder charges.
  • The victims: One was 18 and had graduated from Huguenot High School. The other victim was 36. Police believe the suspect knew at least one of them. Several other people were injured.

The PGA Tour announced a stunning merger with LIV Golf yesterday.

  • What is LIV Golf? A Saudi-funded league created to compete with the PGA Tour. It lured some of golf’s biggest names, like Phil Mickelson, with massive paychecks.
  • What now? The two organizations will combine to create a new, for-profit entity, but many details are still unknown.
  • Why this matters: The feud between LIV and the PGA Tour upended the golf world. Saudi Arabia has also been accused of using the sport to distract from its human rights abuses.

A much-feared moment in the Arctic could come sooner than expected.

  • What is it? A summer in which the Arctic Ocean features almost entirely open water with no sea ice. It could happen as soon as the 2030s, new research found.
  • Why that’s a problem: It could threaten communities and damage ecosystems. The Arctic will also warm faster without sea ice, which would speed up global warming.

Skin-to-skin contact can improve preterm babies’ chances of survival.

  • What to know: A type of skin-to-skin contact called kangaroo mother care seemed to reduce deaths by 32% within the first 28 days of life, a new study found.
  • What is kangaroo mother care? It involves placing a baby on a parent or caregiver’s bare chest with a blanket covering the child. The technique has a wide range of health benefits.

Apple is fixing one of its most annoying auto-correct features.

  • It’s a big ducking deal: You’ll be able to type that one swear word (if you want to), without your messages being tweaked to say “duck,” instead. The change will roll out later this year.
  • The fix: The keyboard will use the same AI technology that powers ChatGPT. That means the automatic suggestions will be based on the words and phrases you use most.

And now … it’s Pride Month: Here’s how LGBTQ+ rights have fared around the world this year. Plus, 10 recipes perfect for your celebrations.

