Thursday briefing: Canada wildfire smoke; student loan forgiveness plan; Lionel Messi to sign with Inter Miami; office returns; and more

June 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Smoke from Canadian wildfires turned New York City an eerie orange.

On June 7, smoke from Canadian wildfires caused a thick haze and prompted serious air quality alerts in New York and other cities on the East Coast. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

A vast stretch of southern Ukraine is underwater after a dam collapse.

Supreme Court justices filed their annual financial disclosures yesterday.

President Biden vetoed an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan.

  • What plan? Biden wants to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for tens of millions of Americans. But the proposal has faced legal challenges and Republican opposition.
  • Where it stands: Yesterday’s veto brought an end to a Republican-led bill to strike down the program. The Supreme Court is set to rule this month on the plan’s legality.

Lionel Messi, soccer’s biggest star, plans to play for a U.S. team.

Companies are making a more aggressive return-to-office push.

  • Two examples: Google issued an ultimatum yesterday to staff to come in at least three times a week. Tech giant Salesforce said it will donate to charity for each day workers show up.
  • Is it working? Not so far — office occupancy remains stuck below 50% of pre-pandemic levels. Many workers aren’t willing to give up the flexibility they have gained since 2020.

Researchers found out why a huge earthquake hasn’t hit Los Angeles yet.

  • The mystery: The southern section of the San Andreas fault has gone three centuries without a major earthquake, much longer than normal.
  • The answer: The drying of the nearby Salton Sea has postponed a quake, a new study found. Refilling it, which some people want to do, could trigger seismic activity.

