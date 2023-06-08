The 7
Thursday briefing: Canada wildfire smoke; student loan forgiveness plan; Lionel Messi to sign with Inter Miami; office returns; and more
- The details: Messi is headed for Miami’s Major League Soccer club, he said yesterday, though the deal isn’t finalized.
- This is huge news: The 35-year-old is one of the greatest soccer players of all time and led Argentina to the World Cup title last year.
6
Companies are making a more aggressive return-to-office push.
- Two examples: Google issued an ultimatum yesterday to staff to come in at least three times a week. Tech giant Salesforce said it will donate to charity for each day workers show up.
- Is it working? Not so far — office occupancy remains stuck below 50% of pre-pandemic levels. Many workers aren’t willing to give up the flexibility they have gained since 2020.
7
Researchers found out why a huge earthquake hasn’t hit Los Angeles yet.
- The mystery: The southern section of the San Andreas fault has gone three centuries without a major earthquake, much longer than normal.
- The answer: The drying of the nearby Salton Sea has postponed a quake, a new study found. Refilling it, which some people want to do, could trigger seismic activity.
And now … is your kitchen chaotic? Here’s how to declutter 8 tricky spots. Plus, tips to organize cords around your home.
