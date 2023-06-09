The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Donald Trump indictment; Canada wildfire smoke; Voting Rights Act; Ukraine counteroffensive; El Niño; and more

Updated June 9, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EDT|Published June 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump was charged in a secret documents case.

Air quality on the East Coast should start to improve tomorrow.

  • The forecast: Wildfire smoke will stay around today, but the air should be better than yesterday. After that, winds are expected to push much of it over the ocean.
  • Looking ahead: Canada’s fire season is just beginning. As long as fires are burning, winds could bring smoke to different parts of the U.S.

A key new phase of the war in Ukraine is underway.

The Supreme Court handed down a win for the Voting Rights Act.

  • The case: Justices ruled that Alabama’s new voting maps were unfair. Only one district (out of 7) had a majority of Black voters, even though they make up more than 25% of the state’s population.
  • Why this matters: If the ruling had gone the other way, it would have been a major change in U.S. election law — one that could have led to fewer non-White lawmakers in Congress.

El Niño is back.

  • What to know: El Niño is a climate pattern known for bringing hotter temperatures. It’s replacing three years of La Niña, which is known to cool the Earth down.
  • What this means: Experts predict record global heat. El Niño could also bring more extreme weather.
  • In other climate news: The world’s chances of hitting a key climate goal took another hit.

There’s a race to map the world’s seagrass.

  • Why? An estimated 19% of the world’s known seagrass meadows have vanished since the late 1800s. Researchers are looking for what remains so they can try to save it.
  • Why it matters: Seagrasses are called “the lungs of the sea” because they produce essential oxygen for sea creatures. They could also help in the fight against climate change.

Researchers found out what wild animals got up to during covid lockdowns.

  • How? Using GPS tracking data on bears, deer, elephants, giraffes and other mammals around the world from early in the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The findings: Many animals roamed farther and acted more at ease without us around, a new study said. It suggests new ways to protect wildlife now that the pandemic is over.

And now … if you’re affected by the wildfire smoke: Here’s how to protect yourself, tips on keeping children and pets safe, and advice on picking the right air purifier.

