Friday briefing: Donald Trump indictment; Canada wildfire smoke; Voting Rights Act; Ukraine counteroffensive; El Niño; and more
- Why? An estimated 19% of the world’s known seagrass meadows have vanished since the late 1800s. Researchers are looking for what remains so they can try to save it.
- Why it matters: Seagrasses are called “the lungs of the sea” because they produce essential oxygen for sea creatures. They could also help in the fight against climate change.
Researchers found out what wild animals got up to during covid lockdowns.
- How? Using GPS tracking data on bears, deer, elephants, giraffes and other mammals around the world from early in the coronavirus pandemic.
- The findings: Many animals roamed farther and acted more at ease without us around, a new study said. It suggests new ways to protect wildlife now that the pandemic is over.
And now … if you’re affected by the wildfire smoke: Here’s how to protect yourself, tips on keeping children and pets safe, and advice on picking the right air purifier.
