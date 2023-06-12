The 7
Monday briefing: Miami prepares for Trump hearing; Silvio Berlusconi; Interstate 95; Colombia plane crash; Novak Djokovic; and more
- How he did it: With a win against Casper Ruud yesterday at the French Open. Djokovic now has one more title than Rafael Nadal and three more than Roger Federer.
- On the women’s side: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek claimed her third French Open title in four years with a victory against Karolina Muchova on Saturday.
7
Your next eyelash extension could be done by an AI-powered robot.
- How it works: The robot, in use at a California salon, has cameras that allow it to place extensions. Its creators say it’s cheaper and quicker than the traditional method.
- Zooming out: Recent viral videos of the robot have raised questions about the safety of robots performing such tasks, as well as the cost of putting humans out of work.
And now … if you’re new to running: Try this bingo card for extra motivation. Plus, you might not actually need to do 10,000 steps a day.
