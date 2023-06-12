The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Miami prepares for Trump hearing; Silvio Berlusconi; Interstate 95; Colombia plane crash; Novak Djokovic; and more

June 12, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Miami is preparing for Donald Trump’s court appearance tomorrow.

2

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister, has died.

  • His legacy: He dominated and divided his country for years as a billionaire media tycoon and a center-right political leader. He served as prime minister multiple times, starting in 1994.
  • What we know: Berlusconi’s death was confirmed this morning. He had recently been undergoing treatment for chronic leukemia. He was 86.

3

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, died Saturday in prison.

  • What to know: Kaczynski was a Harvard-trained mathematics prodigy who became a serial bomber. He was 81.
  • His story: He planted pipe bombs packed with nails and razor blades across the nation for 17 years. He killed three people and injured 23 others before being captured in 1996.

4

A truck fire caused part of Interstate 95 to collapse in Philadelphia.

Lanes are blocked in both directions of Interstate 95 after a truck fire on June 11 led to the collapse of the bridge about 170 miles north of D.C. (Video: Reuters)
  • What happened? A tanker carrying gasoline went up in flames under an overpass yesterday. The northbound section fell, and the southbound side was heavily damaged.
  • What now? It will take months to replace, officials said. That means part of the East Coast’s main north-south highway will be closed during the busy summer travel season.

5

Four children were rescued after surviving 40 days in the Amazon.

  • What happened? Their plane crashed in Colombia last month, killing their mother and two other adults on board. The children are 13, 9, 4 and 1. Teams found them Friday.
  • How they survived: Family members say the children, members of an Indigenous group, ate food from the plane and then used their knowledge to gather food from the jungle.

6

Novak Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam men’s tennis title.

7

Your next eyelash extension could be done by an AI-powered robot.

  • How it works: The robot, in use at a California salon, has cameras that allow it to place extensions. Its creators say it’s cheaper and quicker than the traditional method.
  • Zooming out: Recent viral videos of the robot have raised questions about the safety of robots performing such tasks, as well as the cost of putting humans out of work.

