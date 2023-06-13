The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Trump’s court appearance; Denver Nuggets’ NBA victory; Treat Williams; delivery app minimum wage; and more

Updated June 13, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EDT|Published June 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court today in Miami.

2

Ukraine claimed its first gains in its counteroffensive against Russia.

  • The details: Seven villages in the southeast have been retaken from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said yesterday. Ukraine began its long-expected push last week.
  • The big picture: If confirmed, the gains would represent modest but politically significant territorial advances for Ukraine as a new phase of the war gets underway.

3

Prices are still above normal.

  • The numbers: The latest inflation data comes out this morning. It’s expected to show that prices rose more slowly last month but are still higher than they should be.
  • What else to know: The Fed will decide this week whether to raise interest rates again. This is the main way the Fed fights inflation, but it may decide it’s time for a pause.

4

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA title.

5

Actor Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident.

  • How we’ll remember him: For his roles as rebel hippie George Berger in the 1979 musical comedy “Hair,” and as Dr. Andrew Brown in the WB drama series “Everwood.”
  • What we know: There was a collision between an SUV and Williams’s motorcycle in Vermont yesterday, police said. The crash is being investigated. Williams was 71.

6

Pat Sajak is stepping down as “Wheel of Fortune” host.

  • What to know: Sajak began hosting the phenomenally popular game show in the early 1980s. His 41st season, which begins airing in September, will be his last, he announced yesterday.
  • It’s the end of an era: Sajak holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a host for the same game show. He’ll stay on as a show consultant.

7

New York City is setting a minimum wage for food delivery workers.

  • How much? Starting on July 12, companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash will be required to pay their delivery workers at least $17.96 an hour for their labor.
  • Why it matters: New York is the first U.S. city to introduce a rule like this. It could as much as triple the current earnings of the city’s some 60,000 drivers.

And now … some news from The Post: Fred Ryan, our publisher and chief executive since 2014, is stepping down in August.

