Tuesday briefing: Trump’s court appearance; Denver Nuggets’ NBA victory; Treat Williams; delivery app minimum wage; and more
- What to know: Sajak began hosting the phenomenally popular game show in the early 1980s. His 41st season, which begins airing in September, will be his last, he announced yesterday.
- It’s the end of an era: Sajak holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a host for the same game show. He’ll stay on as a show consultant.
New York City is setting a minimum wage for food delivery workers.
- How much? Starting on July 12, companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash will be required to pay their delivery workers at least $17.96 an hour for their labor.
- Why it matters: New York is the first U.S. city to introduce a rule like this. It could as much as triple the current earnings of the city’s some 60,000 drivers.
And now … some news from The Post: Fred Ryan, our publisher and chief executive since 2014, is stepping down in August.
