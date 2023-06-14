The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; Nigeria boat tragedy; Cormac McCarthy; Vegas Golden Knights; Reddit blackout; and more

Updated June 14, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Published June 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Miami yesterday.

Over 330,000 immigrants will be able to renew their U.S. work permits.

  • Why? The U.S. extended temporary protected status for 18 more months to thousands of people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal, reversing a Trump policy.
  • What this means: “Temporary protected status” covers people who have been in the U.S. for years. They are also eligible for driver’s licenses and social security cards.

About 100 people died after a boat capsized in Nigeria.

  • What happened? The passengers were returning from a wedding on Monday when the boat hit waves on the Niger River and crashed into a tree, local reports said.
  • The latest: The exact number of victims is unknown. Crews have been searching for survivors since Monday night, officials said.

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, has died.

  • His legacy: He was one of America’s most renowned fiction writers, perhaps best known for the savage western “Blood Meridian” and the post-apocalyptic novel “The Road.”
  • What we know: McCarthy died yesterday at his home in New Mexico, his publisher said. He was 89.

The Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL’s Stanley Cup for the first time.

  • Last night: Vegas secured a 9-3 home victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the finals, taking the best-of-seven championship series four games to one.
  • It’s record-breaking: The Golden Knights are only in their sixth season, making their title win the fastest in modern NHL history.

The maker of the Instant Pot has declared bankruptcy.

  • Why? Instant Brands — which also makes Pyrex and CorningWare products — blamed economic challenges yesterday. The company’s sales have fallen in recent years.
  • It’s a big turnaround: The Instant Pot became a huge hit after it debuted more than a decade ago. It helped people make meals with a long-simmered taste in a short amount of time.

Parts of Reddit have gone dark.

  • Why? It’s a protest over a decision to charge some third-party apps for the use of Reddit’s data.
  • The specifics: Thousands of subreddits went private on Monday. It was supposed to be a two-day blackout, but hundreds of those communities plan to stay private indefinitely.
  • What this means: The subreddits have years of insight and information that often appear in search results. Now those pages will be inaccessible.

