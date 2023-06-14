The 7
Wednesday briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; Nigeria boat tragedy; Cormac McCarthy; Vegas Golden Knights; Reddit blackout; and more
- Last night: Vegas secured a 9-3 home victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the finals, taking the best-of-seven championship series four games to one.
- It’s record-breaking: The Golden Knights are only in their sixth season, making their title win the fastest in modern NHL history.
6
The maker of the Instant Pot has declared bankruptcy.
- Why? Instant Brands — which also makes Pyrex and CorningWare products — blamed economic challenges yesterday. The company’s sales have fallen in recent years.
- It’s a big turnaround: The Instant Pot became a huge hit after it debuted more than a decade ago. It helped people make meals with a long-simmered taste in a short amount of time.
7
Parts of Reddit have gone dark.
- Why? It’s a protest over a decision to charge some third-party apps for the use of Reddit’s data.
- The specifics: Thousands of subreddits went private on Monday. It was supposed to be a two-day blackout, but hundreds of those communities plan to stay private indefinitely.
- What this means: The subreddits have years of insight and information that often appear in search results. Now those pages will be inaccessible.
And now … introducing Growth Guide: The Post’s new series on how to live a fuller life. First up: Tips on how to talk to your family about therapy.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.