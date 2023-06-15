The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Interest rates; Greece migrant boat; Canada wildfire smoke; Southern Baptist Convention; U.S. Open; and more

Updated June 15, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT|Published June 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates alone yesterday.

  • What to know: It’s the first time since March 2022 that the central bank decided against a rate hike. Raising rates has been the agency’s main tool to fight rising prices.
  • Why? The increases take time to trickle through the economy. The Fed wants to wait to see whether they’re working. But it also expects hikes later this year.

At least 79 people died after a boat carrying migrants sank off Greece.

  • What happened? Passengers were traveling from Libya to Italy when the boat sank yesterday. More than 100 survivors were rescued, but hundreds are feared missing.
  • The bigger picture: Record numbers of people are traveling across the Mediterranean Sea to escape war or poverty, but the journey, often on unsafe vessels, is dangerous.

Canadian wildfire smoke is back in the U.S.

  • Where? It hit north Minnesota yesterday morning, causing air quality to dip to unhealthy Code Red levels. By afternoon, the smoke had moved south to Minneapolis.
  • What’s next? Air quality alerts cover Minnesota and Wisconsin today. Some haze could return to the Northeast tomorrow but probably only at higher altitudes.
  • In other news: Severe storms with large hail and tornadoes hit the South yesterday.

The Southern Baptist Convention voted to ban female pastors.

  • The details: The rule, approved at the SBC’s annual meeting this week, prevents women from becoming pastors at any level. It needs to be voted on again next year to be final.
  • What else to know: The SBC, which is the country’s biggest Protestant denomination, also voted to affirm the expulsions of two churches that ordained women as pastors.

The U.S. is reconsidering standards for “antibiotic-free” meat.

  • The problem: Producers may be misusing USDA labels. One study last year found that some USDA-approved beef still had significant amounts of antibiotics.
  • What’s being done: The USDA will begin sampling some cattle for antibiotics and decide next steps — such as ongoing monitoring — from there.

The U.S. Open gets going this morning.

One of Saturn’s moons appears to have all the ingredients for life.

  • The discovery: Scientists found a key form of phosphorus in Enceladus’s ice-covered ocean, according to a new study. That means it has all six elements needed for life.
  • Why it matters: This subsurface ocean might be the most habitable place in the solar system (other than Earth), though no actual life has been found.

And now … if you’re an air fryer skeptic: These tips and recipes might change your mind. Plus, what to make for Father’s Day this weekend.

