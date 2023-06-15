The 7
Thursday briefing: Interest rates; Greece migrant boat; Canada wildfire smoke; Southern Baptist Convention; U.S. Open; and more
- What to know: The world’s top golfers (minus Tiger Woods) will compete in Los Angeles through Sunday. It follows the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
- How to watch: The tournament will be televised by NBC and USA Network and streamed on Peacock. The first group of golfers will tee off at 9:45 a.m. Eastern.
One of Saturn’s moons appears to have all the ingredients for life.
- The discovery: Scientists found a key form of phosphorus in Enceladus’s ice-covered ocean, according to a new study. That means it has all six elements needed for life.
- Why it matters: This subsurface ocean might be the most habitable place in the solar system (other than Earth), though no actual life has been found.
And now … if you’re an air fryer skeptic: These tips and recipes might change your mind. Plus, what to make for Father’s Day this weekend.
