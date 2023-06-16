The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Jack Teixeira indicted; Indian Child Welfare Act; Texas tornado; coronavirus vaccines; ticket fees; and more

By
and 
Updated June 16, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT|Published June 16, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The man suspected of leaking U.S. secrets is facing more charges.

2

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a landmark Native American law.

  • What we’re talking about: The Indian Child Welfare Act. It’s designed to keep Native American children with their families or tribes in foster care and adoption cases, if possible.
  • Yesterday’s ruling: Justices decided 7-2 to leave the law in place. Texas and a few others had argued that it was unconstitutional.
  • What else to know: More Supreme Court decisions will be handed down today. Here’s what we’re watching.

3

A devastating tornado killed at least three people in Texas yesterday.

A destructive tornado ripped through Perryton, Tex., on June 15, causing fatalities and destroying mobile homes. (Video: Reuters)
  • What happened? The tornado hit the town of Perryton in the state’s northeast panhandle. It destroyed dozens of mobile homes and hospitalized as many as 100 people.
  • Zooming out: It was part of a series of storms that hit Southern states, with at least seven tornadoes reported. The extreme weather is expected to continue today.

4

The U.S. is moving forward with a fall coronavirus booster shot.

  • Yesterday: The FDA’s vaccine experts recommended revamping the shot to target the XBB variant, which is a branch of omicron that has surged in the U.S.
  • Why this matters: Immunity continues to protect most people, but that protection wanes over time. And the coronavirus is still dangerous, particularly to older Americans.

5

Sharks might be at a much greater risk of going extinct than we realized.

  • How we know: A new survey of nearly 400 reefs around the world found that five key shark species are vanishing. Researchers blamed overfishing for the decline.
  • Why it’s worrying: It adds to fears about losing sharks for good. That would have a devastating impact on marine ecosystems and fish down the food chain.

6

Sensors could help catch wildfires before they spread.

  • What to know: The sensors can detect and measure gas, particulates and heat, sending early warnings to firefighters. Oakland, Calif., is testing 10 of them starting this month.
  • Why this matters: Wildfires are expected to become more frequent and intense because of climate change. Sensors could help — particularly in remote areas — before they get too large.

7

Your next concert ticket might not have hidden fees.

  • Why? The White House and ticketing companies, including Live Nation and SeatGeek, announced a plan yesterday to include fees upfront in the total price.
  • But be careful: The plan may not cover every sale on Ticketmaster, which is run by the same company as Live Nation. So always check for surprise extra costs.

And now … what to watch this weekend: Michael Keaton returns as Batman in “The Flash.” What to read: Pick one of Cormac McCarthy’s novels. (Our editor loves “The Road.”)

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...