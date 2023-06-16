The 7
Friday briefing: Jack Teixeira indicted; Indian Child Welfare Act; Texas tornado; coronavirus vaccines; ticket fees; and more
- How we know: A new survey of nearly 400 reefs around the world found that five key shark species are vanishing. Researchers blamed overfishing for the decline.
- Why it’s worrying: It adds to fears about losing sharks for good. That would have a devastating impact on marine ecosystems and fish down the food chain.
6
Sensors could help catch wildfires before they spread.
- What to know: The sensors can detect and measure gas, particulates and heat, sending early warnings to firefighters. Oakland, Calif., is testing 10 of them starting this month.
- Why this matters: Wildfires are expected to become more frequent and intense because of climate change. Sensors could help — particularly in remote areas — before they get too large.
7
Your next concert ticket might not have hidden fees.
- Why? The White House and ticketing companies, including Live Nation and SeatGeek, announced a plan yesterday to include fees upfront in the total price.
- But be careful: The plan may not cover every sale on Ticketmaster, which is run by the same company as Live Nation. So always check for surprise extra costs.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Michael Keaton returns as Batman in “The Flash.” What to read: Pick one of Cormac McCarthy’s novels. (Our editor loves “The Road.”)
