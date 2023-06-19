The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Blinken’s China talks; Daniel Ellsberg; Tropical Storm Bret to form; Wyndham Clark; Taylor Swift; and more

By
Updated June 19, 2023 at 6:48 a.m. EDT|Published June 19, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The U.S. secretary of state met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping today.

2

The gunman in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was found guilty.

3

Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday.

  • What are the Pentagon Papers? A top-secret Vietnam War history. Ellsberg, a former Defense Department official, leaked the papers in 1971 in the hope of ending the conflict.
  • The impact: The leak led to a landmark Supreme Court case. It also enraged President Richard Nixon and served as a catalyst for what became the Watergate scandal.
  • What we know: Ellsberg died at his home in California. He was 92.

4

An early-season hurricane could form over the Atlantic this week.

  • What to know: A tropical disturbance 1,000 miles west of the African coast is expected to grow stronger in the coming days. It could threaten the Caribbean by the end of the week.
  • This is unusual: It’s about two months ahead of schedule. Record-warm ocean waters appear to be jump-starting a season that could turn out stormier than initial forecasts.

5

Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open.

  • Who is he? A 29-year-old from Denver who had never finished a previous golf major higher than 75th until yesterday’s victory at Los Angeles Country Club.
  • It was tense: Clark entered the final round tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler, who finished tied for fifth. Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major title since 2014, came in second.

6

Orange juice could soon become pricier and less sweet.

  • Why? Florida is expected to produce its smallest crop of citruses in nearly a century. The state’s orange trees have suffered from hurricane winds and disease this year.
  • What this means: Scarcity will probably make orange juice even more expensive — a gallon already costs above $10. Diseased trees also produce more bitter fruits.

7

Taylor Swift is dropping a new single that’s four years old.

And now … it’s Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery: We dive into its history. Plus, here are 12 great recipes for holiday cookouts.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...