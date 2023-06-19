The 7
Monday briefing: Blinken’s China talks; Daniel Ellsberg; Tropical Storm Bret to form; Wyndham Clark; Taylor Swift; and more
- Why? Florida is expected to produce its smallest crop of citruses in nearly a century. The state’s orange trees have suffered from hurricane winds and disease this year.
- What this means: Scarcity will probably make orange juice even more expensive — a gallon already costs above $10. Diseased trees also produce more bitter fruits.

Taylor Swift is dropping a new single that’s four years old.
- What is it? “Cruel Summer” from her 2019 album “Lover.” She announced during a concert on Saturday that the song will soon be pushed to radio stations.
- Why now? It’s a fan favorite and has recently had a surge in streams. The release comes as Swift is promoting her “Midnights” album and during her sold-out Eras Tour.
And now … it’s Juneteenth, a commemoration of the end of slavery: We dive into its history. Plus, here are 12 great recipes for holiday cookouts.
