The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Missing Titanic sub; Tropical Storm Bret; FBI’s Jan. 6 investigation; how roofs could cool the planet; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 5 min

What changed? Twitter, owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently decided to charge more than $500,000 a year for a once-free tool to analyze posts on the platform.

Why it matters: Researchers have Researchers have used this tool to identify misinformation, gather evidence of potential war crimes and find people stranded by natural disasters.

6

New treatments are giving hope to people with a deadly cancer.

Which cancer? Multiple myeloma, which attacks white blood cells. It responds poorly to typical chemotherapy, making it even harder to treat.

Why that’s changing: New New drugs and other treatments — including those that harness the body’s immune system — have turned it into a chronic manageable disease for many patients.

Advertisement

7

Our roofs could help to cool down the world.

How? By making them “cool roofs.” This technology reflects heat into space, which could lower energy use, save lives and By making them “cool roofs.” This technology reflects heat into space, which could lower energy use, save lives and offset some global warming

The potential impact: If all large North American cities adopted this tech, it could prevent the equivalent of the world’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.

And now … The Post has a new puzzle, Keyword: Find the one word to spell them all here.

Tess Homan contributed to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.