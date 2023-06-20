The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Missing Titanic sub; Tropical Storm Bret; FBI’s Jan. 6 investigation; how roofs could cool the planet; and more

By
Updated June 20, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Published June 20, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
A submersible carrying five people disappeared near the Titanic shipwreck.

  • What to know: The vessel was on a tourist expedition to explore the wreck when it vanished Sunday off the coast of southeastern Canada.
  • The latest: A search effort is underway in the North Atlantic. The passengers have three to four days of life support available, rescuers said yesterday.
  • On board: British adventurer Hamish Harding is one of the missing people.
The FBI resisted opening an investigation into Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 role.

Tropical Storm Bret formed over the Atlantic yesterday.

  • Where? About halfway between the African coast and the eastern Caribbean Sea. It’s very unusual for a storm to develop so far east this early in the year.
  • What’s next? The system is likely to grow stronger and move west. It could hit islands in the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago, as a hurricane before the weekend.
  • What else to know: Governments in central Florida are scrambling to prepare for intense storms and torrential rainfalls this hurricane season.

Russia’s most prominent opposition leader went on trial yesterday.

  • Who? Alexei Navalny, who survived a poisoning attack in 2020. He was arrested when he returned to Moscow in 2021 and jailed on charges widely viewed as trumped up.
  • What’s new? He faced further charges of extremism in a trial held in secret in prison. It could result in his existing prison sentences being extended by decades.

Updated Twitter rules could hinder research and rescue efforts.

  • What changed? Twitter, owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently decided to charge more than $500,000 a year for a once-free tool to analyze posts on the platform.
  • Why it matters: Researchers have used this tool to identify misinformation, gather evidence of potential war crimes and find people stranded by natural disasters.

New treatments are giving hope to people with a deadly cancer.

  • Which cancer? Multiple myeloma, which attacks white blood cells. It responds poorly to typical chemotherapy, making it even harder to treat.
  • Why that’s changing: New drugs and other treatments — including those that harness the body’s immune system — have turned it into a chronic manageable disease for many patients.

Our roofs could help to cool down the world.

  • How? By making them “cool roofs.” This technology reflects heat into space, which could lower energy use, save lives and offset some global warming.
  • The potential impact: If all large North American cities adopted this tech, it could prevent the equivalent of the world’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.

