Wednesday briefing: Titanic sub search; Hunter Biden plea deal; Arkansas transgender law; Texas heat; summer solstice; and more

By
and 
Updated June 21, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. EDT|Published June 21, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Underwater noises were detected in the area of the missing Titanic sub.

Hunter Biden reached a plea deal in a long-running tax investigation.

  • What to know: The president’s son would plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to lying on a form used to purchase a gun. He should avoid jail time, but a judge must approve the deal.
  • How we got here: Federal authorities began investigating Biden’s finances in 2018, mostly centered on whether he paid taxes properly.
  • Zooming out: This will probably come up during President Biden’s 2024 campaign, along with former president Donald Trump’s ongoing legal troubles.

An Arkansas law banning gender-affirming care was struck down.

  • What to know: The law, passed in 2021, was the first in the U.S. to block medical treatment for transitioning young people. A federal judge ruled it unconstitutional yesterday.
  • The big picture: For now, the ruling affects only Arkansas. But its impact could be felt in a growing number of states with similar bans — particularly once it’s appealed.

A brutal heat wave is hitting Texas.

  • What to know: Temperatures reached near or beyond 100 degrees almost everywhere in the state yesterday. The heat arrived last week and could last for several more days.
  • What’s causing this? A powerful zone of high pressure known as a heat dome. But climate change is increasing the intensity, frequency and duration of heat waves like this.

National student test scores are plunging.

  • The numbers: Scores dropped nine points in math and four in reading between fall 2019 and last year, according to new data from a test known as the nation’s report card.
  • The bigger picture: It was the biggest drop in math in 50 years. Scores began to decline after 2012 but fell faster after the pandemic began. Experts partly blamed an ongoing mental health crisis.

Your doctor may start asking you about anxiety.

  • Why? An influential health panel issued new guidelines yesterday, recommending screening for all adults ages 19 through 64.
  • Why it matters: There’s a mental health crisis in the U.S. The task force’s advice typically changes the way doctors practice medicine, even though it’s not mandatory.

Today is the summer solstice, and the longest day of the year.

  • What that means: It’s the official start of summer. The sun will rise and set at its northernmost points on the horizon. After today, we’ll slowly start to lose daylight.
  • How much daylight will you have? It depends on where you live. Seattle will get nearly 16 hours of sun today. Miami will get just under 14 hours. Most U.S. cities will fall between the two.

And now … what to make on hot summer days: One of these bread salad recipes. Or, try this simple but refreshing pink lemonade.

