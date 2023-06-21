The 7
Wednesday briefing: Titanic sub search; Hunter Biden plea deal; Arkansas transgender law; Texas heat; summer solstice; and more
- Why? An influential health panel issued new guidelines yesterday, recommending screening for all adults ages 19 through 64.
- Why it matters: There’s a mental health crisis in the U.S. The task force’s advice typically changes the way doctors practice medicine, even though it’s not mandatory.
Today is the summer solstice, and the longest day of the year.
- What that means: It’s the official start of summer. The sun will rise and set at its northernmost points on the horizon. After today, we’ll slowly start to lose daylight.
- How much daylight will you have? It depends on where you live. Seattle will get nearly 16 hours of sun today. Miami will get just under 14 hours. Most U.S. cities will fall between the two.
And now … what to make on hot summer days: One of these bread salad recipes. Or, try this simple but refreshing pink lemonade.
