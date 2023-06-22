The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Titanic sub search; Texas tornadoes; Yinchuan explosion; how to watch the NBA draft; lab-grown chicken; and more

By
and 
Updated June 22, 2023 at 7:49 a.m. EDT|Published June 22, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

1

Time is running out for the five people on the lost Titanic sub.

A submersible with five people on board vanished while exploring the wreck of the Titanic on June 18. Here's what we know so far. (Video: Jackson Barton/The Washington Post)

2

A deadly tornado ripped through a small Texas town yesterday.

  • The details: Four people were killed and 10 others were injured in the northern town of Matador. The western part of the town was wiped out, one official said.
  • Across the state: Storms left hundreds of thousands of homes without power. The extreme weather is taking place in the middle of a record-breaking heat wave.

3

A gas explosion at a restaurant in China killed at least 31 people.

  • The latest: Seven other people were injured yesterday, according to state media. The restaurant is on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of a northwestern region.
  • What happened? The blast was reportedly caused by a gas leak. Workers were replacing a broken valve when it exploded.

4

Violence is flaring up between Israelis and Palestinians.

5

The U.S. is getting older and more diverse.

  • The numbers: The median age inched up by 0.2 years to 38.9 over the past year, according to estimates released yesterday by the Census Bureau.
  • What’s behind this trend? People in the baby boomer generation and their children are aging, and birthrates continue to decline. Net immigration also increased.
  • What else? The Hispanic, AAPI and Black populations all increased, while the number of White people declined.

6

The NBA draft is tonight.

7

Lab-grown chicken took a step closer to your dinner plate.

  • What is it? Meat made using real animal cells, but with no slaughter. U.S. regulators yesterday gave the green light to three companies to begin making and selling it.
  • Where can I get some? The chicken will be served in restaurants first. It’s expensive and difficult to make, so it could be years before it hits grocery stores.

And now … there’s a state dinner at the White House today: Here’s what’s on the menu. Plus, why the Indian leader’s visit is making history.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...