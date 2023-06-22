The 7
Thursday briefing: Titanic sub search; Texas tornadoes; Yinchuan explosion; how to watch the NBA draft; lab-grown chicken; and more
- The numbers: The median age inched up by 0.2 years to 38.9 over the past year, according to estimates released yesterday by the Census Bureau.
- What’s behind this trend? People in the baby boomer generation and their children are aging, and birthrates continue to decline. Net immigration also increased.
- What else? The Hispanic, AAPI and Black populations all increased, while the number of White people declined.
6
The NBA draft is tonight.
- What to watch: The San Antonio Spurs are expected to take Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman is the most exciting prospect since LeBron James.
- How to watch: The draft starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air on ABC and ESPN.
7
Lab-grown chicken took a step closer to your dinner plate.
- What is it? Meat made using real animal cells, but with no slaughter. U.S. regulators yesterday gave the green light to three companies to begin making and selling it.
- Where can I get some? The chicken will be served in restaurants first. It’s expensive and difficult to make, so it could be years before it hits grocery stores.
And now … there’s a state dinner at the White House today: Here’s what’s on the menu. Plus, why the Indian leader’s visit is making history.
