Friday briefing: Titanic sub implosion; Supreme Court decisions; NBA draft; Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight; and more

Updated June 23, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published June 23, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The five men on the lost Titanic sub have been declared dead.

It’s been one year since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

  • What to know: The Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling on last June 24, leaving it up to states to decide whether to allow abortion.
  • The impact: Abortion bans have passed in much of the South. In Texas, which introduced strict restrictions in 2021, birthrates have spiked, partially because of the ban.
  • Looking forward: Court battles are still playing out over state laws and abortion pills, and many legal lines are blurred. Much of the future also hinges on the 2024 elections.

We’re still waiting for some major Supreme Court decisions.

  • On what? President Biden’s student loan program, affirmative action in college admissions, redistricting and election rules, when threats can be protected speech, and more.
  • The timeline: The high court is near the end of its term — usually the end of June — so these rulings must come soon. It will announce more later this morning.

Missiles hit a key bridge in southern Ukraine yesterday.

  • The details: Russia uses the bridge to move troops between Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014, and other Russian-held areas. It blamed Ukraine for the damage.
  • Where the war stands: Ukraine began its high-stakes counteroffensive against Russia this month. But its progress has been slow.

The Atlantic Ocean is getting dangerously warm.

  • What to know: It’s the most extreme ocean heat wave in 170 years. Temperatures around the U.K. and much of Europe are as much as 9 degrees above normal.
  • Why this matters: If this lasts long enough, it could be deadly for marine life and impact the weather.
  • What else to know: The Post is tracking extreme heat across the U.S. this summer. Check here to see the forecast for your city.

The Spurs took Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a cage match.

  • What? We’re not joking. Musk, the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, challenged the Facebook founder to a fight this week. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg accepted.
  • Will it actually happen? There’s no date yet. But if it does, Zuckerberg is the favorite — he recently medaled in his first jujitsu tournament.

And now … what to watch this weekend: Wes Anderson’s latest movie, “Asteroid City,” in theaters today. Plus, Season 2 of “The Bear” on Hulu.

