Friday briefing: Titanic sub implosion; Supreme Court decisions; NBA draft; Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight; and more
- What to know: It’s the most extreme ocean heat wave in 170 years. Temperatures around the U.K. and much of Europe are as much as 9 degrees above normal.
- Why this matters: If this lasts long enough, it could be deadly for marine life and impact the weather.
- What else to know: The Post is tracking extreme heat across the U.S. this summer. Check here to see the forecast for your city.
The Spurs took Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
- Who is he? One of the most hyped teen basketball prospects in history. He’ll arrive in San Antonio as a potential savior of the struggling franchise.
- What else to know: The Charlotte Hornets selected forward Brandon Miller with the second pick yesterday. The Portland Trail Blazers drafted guard Scoot Henderson with the third.
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed to a cage match.
- What? We’re not joking. Musk, the Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, challenged the Facebook founder to a fight this week. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg accepted.
- Will it actually happen? There’s no date yet. But if it does, Zuckerberg is the favorite — he recently medaled in his first jujitsu tournament.
And now … what to watch this weekend: Wes Anderson’s latest movie, “Asteroid City,” in theaters today. Plus, Season 2 of “The Bear” on Hulu.
