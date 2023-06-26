The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Wagner rebellion in Russia; Titanic sub investigation; Supreme Court decisions; Canada wildfire smoke; and more

Updated June 26, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published June 26, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. EDT
There was a brief rebellion in Russia on Saturday.

The Coast Guard opened an investigation into the deadly sub accident.

  • What happened? The submersible imploded last week during an expedition to the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic, killing all five passengers.
  • The latest: Investigators are looking into the cause of the implosion, the Coast Guard said yesterday. Their findings could lead to new diving regulations or possible criminal charges.

Expect a busy week from the Supreme Court.

  • Why? It’s wrapping up its term for the summer and still needs to release decisions on many big cases, including affirmative action and President Biden’s student loan program.
  • On Friday: Justices handed down a ruling on immigration that allows the White House to continue setting deportation priorities.
  • The next decision day: Tomorrow morning.

Interstate 95 reopened less than two weeks after a deadly bridge collapse.

  • A reminder: A fiery gasoline tanker crash destroyed a bridge over an exit ramp in Philadelphia earlier this month. The driver of the truck was killed.
  • The latest: A temporary rebuilt section reopened Friday, months earlier than initially expected. The major East Coast interstate carries about 160,000 vehicles each day.

Canada is having its worst fire season in modern history.

  • The numbers: Some 17.8 million acres of land have burned so far this year, 3.5 million of which burned just last week. The peak of Canada’s typical season still lies ahead.
  • The wider impact: Smoke from the fires could hit the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast in the coming days. A plume also appears to be on its way to parts of Europe.

Wild weather has devastated Georgia’s peaches.

  • What happened? Georgia saw record-warm temperatures this winter. The warmth caused the trees to bloom early; then a few deep freezes killed that early growth.
  • The damage: Farmers have lost as much as 95% of their crop, experts say. Other states also supply peaches, but prices could be a bit higher this year.

A volcanic eruption last year caused a record-breaking lightning storm.

Lightning flashed in the ash cloud of the Tonga volcano when it erupted on Jan. 14, 2022. (Video: Tonga Geological Services)
  • The details: An underwater volcano erupted in Tonga in January 2022. It created the most intense lightning storm ever recorded, a new study found.
  • Why this matters: It shows how volcanoes interact with Earth’s atmosphere. That could help researchers better understand future eruptions as they are happening.

