Monday briefing: Wagner rebellion in Russia; Titanic sub investigation; Supreme Court decisions; Canada wildfire smoke; and more
- What happened? Georgia saw record-warm temperatures this winter. The warmth caused the trees to bloom early; then a few deep freezes killed that early growth.
- The damage: Farmers have lost as much as 95% of their crop, experts say. Other states also supply peaches, but prices could be a bit higher this year.
A volcanic eruption last year caused a record-breaking lightning storm.
- The details: An underwater volcano erupted in Tonga in January 2022. It created the most intense lightning storm ever recorded, a new study found.
- Why this matters: It shows how volcanoes interact with Earth’s atmosphere. That could help researchers better understand future eruptions as they are happening.
