Tuesday briefing: Putin speaks after Russia revolt; Trump audio; Colorado nightclub shooting plea; U.S. malaria cases; and more

Where? between late May and this month, the CDC said. Florida and Texas between late May and this month, the CDC said.

Why it matters: Local spread of malaria, a serious disease with flu-like symptoms, is very unusual. About 2,000 Americans catch it each year, but those cases involve trips abroad.

What experts say: The risk remains low, but you should take steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Climate change is causing more devastating rain in parts of the country.

The numbers: Roughly 20% of the U.S. can now expect extreme rain events known as 1-in-100-year storms to happen every 25 years, according to data released yesterday.

The worst-hit places: Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and North Carolina could suffer such storms even more frequently. Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and North Carolina could suffer such storms even more frequently. These maps show where the risk is highest.

Rental prices are finally starting to drop.

The numbers: Prices Prices fell 0.5% last month compared with the year before, according to new data. That’s the first year-over-year drop since early in the pandemic.

The big picture: Housing costs are still the main factor driving inflation. These rental numbers don’t necessarily mean prices will suddenly drop, but they’re no longer rising uncontrollably.

Humans have used so much groundwater that Earth’s tilt has shifted.

What that looks like: Imagine the planet as waterlogged baseball. It wobbles as it rotates and moves around the sun, and changes in the water distribution will Imagine the planet as waterlogged baseball. It wobbles as it rotates and moves around the sun, and changes in the water distribution will affect that spin

What it means: The shift is far too small to impact weather or seasons. But it underscores the dramatic impact humans can have on the planet.

And now … it’s amazing the difference fonts can make: Try these tests to see how different styles make it harder or easier for you to read.

