Tuesday briefing: Putin speaks after Russia revolt; Trump audio; Colorado nightclub shooting plea; U.S. malaria cases; and more

Updated June 27, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. EDT|Published June 27, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Vladimir Putin spoke for the first time since a weekend rebellion in Russia.

Donald Trump was heard on a recording discussing a classified document.

The Washington Post has obtained a 2021 audio recording in which former president Donald Trump appears to talk about possessing a classified document. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What to know: The former president appears to brag about having a sensitive report about Iran. The audio, recorded in 2021, was revealed for the first time yesterday.
  • Why it matters: Trump is facing charges related to his handling of classified documents, and this is key evidence. The next hearing in the case was scheduled yesterday for July 14.

The suspect in the Colorado nightclub shooting pleaded guilty yesterday.

  • What happened? Anderson Aldrich, 23, admitted to opening fire last year inside Club Q, a haven for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed.
  • What now? Aldrich was given five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. It’s one of the longest sentences ever delivered in Colorado.

Five people caught malaria inside the U.S. for the first time in 20 years.

  • Where? Florida and Texas between late May and this month, the CDC said.
  • Why it matters: Local spread of malaria, a serious disease with flu-like symptoms, is very unusual. About 2,000 Americans catch it each year, but those cases involve trips abroad.
  • What experts say: The risk remains low, but you should take steps to avoid mosquito bites.

Climate change is causing more devastating rain in parts of the country.

  • The numbers: Roughly 20% of the U.S. can now expect extreme rain events known as 1-in-100-year storms to happen every 25 years, according to data released yesterday.
  • The worst-hit places: Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and North Carolina could suffer such storms even more frequently. These maps show where the risk is highest.

Rental prices are finally starting to drop.

  • The numbers: Prices fell 0.5% last month compared with the year before, according to new data. That’s the first year-over-year drop since early in the pandemic.
  • The big picture: Housing costs are still the main factor driving inflation. These rental numbers don’t necessarily mean prices will suddenly drop, but they’re no longer rising uncontrollably.

Humans have used so much groundwater that Earth’s tilt has shifted.

  • What that looks like: Imagine the planet as waterlogged baseball. It wobbles as it rotates and moves around the sun, and changes in the water distribution will affect that spin.
  • What it means: The shift is far too small to impact weather or seasons. But it underscores the dramatic impact humans can have on the planet.

And now … it’s amazing the difference fonts can make: Try these tests to see how different styles make it harder or easier for you to read.

