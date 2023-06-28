The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Supreme Court election law ruling; Canadian wildfire smoke; Julian Sands; Ryan Seacrest; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

What happened: The actor went missing in January while trekking in California. Human remains discovered last week were The actor went missing in January while trekking in California. Human remains discovered last week were identified yesterday as those of Sands.

How he’s best known: For his role in the acclaimed 1985 period movie “A Room With a View.” He would have been 65.

Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Who he’s replacing: Pat Sajak, who said this month that he would step down from the popular game show next year Pat Sajak, who said this month that he would step down from the popular game show next year after four decades

It’s a big job: The letter-guessing show — basically “Hangman” with production values — has over The letter-guessing show — basically “Hangman” with production values — has over 20 million viewers , and thousands apply to play each year.

An early version of pizza may have been found in a 2,000-year-old painting.

What you’re looking at: A fresco A fresco recently discovered among the ruins of Pompeii in Italy. The city was destroyed after a huge volcanic eruption in 79 A.D.

Is it pizza? Kind of. It’s a flat circular bread with toppings, but it’s missing mozzarella and tomato. It could be a “distant ancestor” of the dish we know, experts said.

And now … what to listen to on your commute: “Field Trip,” a new podcast from The Post that visits our national parks and explores their uncertain future. Listen here.

