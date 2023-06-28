The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Supreme Court election law ruling; Canadian wildfire smoke; Julian Sands; Ryan Seacrest; and more

Updated June 28, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT|Published June 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The Supreme Court ruled in a major elections case yesterday.

  • What to know: Justices rejected a theory that state legislatures have almost unlimited power to decide the rules for federal elections.
  • Why this matters: The case could have radically changed our elections, giving lawmakers the ability to draw partisan congressional maps without interference from state courts.
  • What else to know: Justices also ruled in a First Amendment case that raised the bar for prosecuting someone for making threats.

Russia is still reeling from the aftermath of the weekend rebellion.

Another round of Canadian wildfire smoke is hitting the U.S.

  • Where? The Great Lakes region. Chicago air quality ranked as the worst in the world among major cities yesterday.
  • Today: Air quality alerts will be in effect through most of the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas.
  • In the South: A record-breaking heat wave continues to bake Texas. It will move across the Southern and Central U.S. in the coming days.

Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide was enabled by jail staff failures, a report found.

  • A reminder: Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019. He was facing federal charges of sex-trafficking and abusing young girls.
  • The latest: An inspector general’s report, released yesterday, said jailers’ negligence allowed Epstein to take his life. It also rejected theories that the financier’s death was not a suicide.

Julian Sands, a wide-ranging British actor, was found dead.

  • What happened: The actor went missing in January while trekking in California. Human remains discovered last week were identified yesterday as those of Sands.
  • How he’s best known: For his role in the acclaimed 1985 period movie “A Room With a View.” He would have been 65.

Ryan Seacrest will be the new host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

  • Who he’s replacing: Pat Sajak, who said this month that he would step down from the popular game show next year after four decades.
  • It’s a big job: The letter-guessing show — basically “Hangman” with production values — has over 20 million viewers, and thousands apply to play each year.

An early version of pizza may have been found in a 2,000-year-old painting.

  • What you’re looking at: A fresco recently discovered among the ruins of Pompeii in Italy. The city was destroyed after a huge volcanic eruption in 79 A.D.
  • Is it pizza? Kind of. It’s a flat circular bread with toppings, but it’s missing mozzarella and tomato. It could be a “distant ancestor” of the dish we know, experts said.

And now … what to listen to on your commute: “Field Trip,” a new podcast from The Post that visits our national parks and explores their uncertain future. Listen here.

