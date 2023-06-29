Thursday briefing: Canadian wildfire smoke; Titan sub wreckage; flight cancellations; Madonna’s health; Domingo Germán; and more

What’s going on? Storms in the New York area caused setbacks at Newark’s airport, a major United hub. Disruptions could continue ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Zooming out: A growing number of states are passing laws to restrict gender-affirming care for young people. But the laws have faced roadblocks in federal courts.

A Canadian-flagged ship on June 28 brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the Titanic wreck earlier this month. (Video: Reuters)

Possible human remains were recovered from the Titan sub wreckage.

Smoke and extreme heat are smothering most of the country.

Why this is special: It was just the 24th perfect game in MLB history and the first since 2012.

A major discovery could help unravel some of the universe’s mysteries.

Why it’s exciting: The discovery seems to affirm an astounding implication of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It could help us understand how galaxies form and evolve.

