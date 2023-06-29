The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Canadian wildfire smoke; Titan sub wreckage; flight cancellations; Madonna’s health; Domingo Germán; and more

By
Updated June 29, 2023 at 7:06 a.m. EDT|Published June 29, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
An illustration shows a person with a lit-up digital watch walking past a person looking at their smartphone.
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Smoke and extreme heat are smothering most of the country.

2

Possible human remains were recovered from the Titan sub wreckage.

A Canadian-flagged ship on June 28 brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the Titanic wreck earlier this month. (Video: Reuters)

3

Two transgender care bans for minors were partially blocked yesterday.

  • Where? Kentucky and Tennessee. Judges temporarily halted restrictions that would have stopped transgender minors from receiving hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
  • Zooming out: A growing number of states are passing laws to restrict gender-affirming care for young people. But the laws have faced roadblocks in federal courts.

4

United Airlines suffered a fourth day of heavy cancellations.

  • The numbers: United had canceled more than 560 flights as of last night. Since Saturday, it has canceled more than 2,300, including almost 800 on Tuesday.
  • What’s going on? Storms in the New York area caused setbacks at Newark’s airport, a major United hub. Disruptions could continue ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

5

Madonna spent several days in intensive care with a bacterial infection.

  • What we know: The singer was hospitalized this weekend, her manager said yesterday. She’s still under medical supervision but is expected to make a full recovery.
  • One immediate impact: She’ll postpone a much-hyped world tour, which promised to feature her biggest songs from the past 40 years. It was set to begin next month.

6

A Yankees pitcher threw MLB’s first perfect game in 11 years.

  • Last night: New York’s Domingo Germán didn’t allow the Oakland A’s to get on base. He needed only 99 pitches to get all 27 outs in an 11-0 win.
  • Why this is special: It was just the 24th perfect game in MLB history and the first since 2012.

7

A major discovery could help unravel some of the universe’s mysteries.

  • What is it? Gravitational waves constantly churn space and time, according to multiple international teams of scientists who announced their findings yesterday.
  • Why it’s exciting: The discovery seems to affirm an astounding implication of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It could help us understand how galaxies form and evolve.

And now … if your city is dealing with wildfire smoke: Here’s how to protect yourself, your kids and your pets, including how to pick the right air purifier.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...