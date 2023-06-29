The 7
Thursday briefing: Canadian wildfire smoke; Titan sub wreckage; flight cancellations; Madonna’s health; Domingo Germán; and more
- Last night: New York’s Domingo Germán didn’t allow the Oakland A’s to get on base. He needed only 99 pitches to get all 27 outs in an 11-0 win.
- Why this is special: It was just the 24th perfect game in MLB history and the first since 2012.
A major discovery could help unravel some of the universe’s mysteries.
- What is it? Gravitational waves constantly churn space and time, according to multiple international teams of scientists who announced their findings yesterday.
- Why it’s exciting: The discovery seems to affirm an astounding implication of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. It could help us understand how galaxies form and evolve.
And now … if your city is dealing with wildfire smoke: Here’s how to protect yourself, your kids and your pets, including how to pick the right air purifier.
