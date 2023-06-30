Friday briefing: Affirmative action; Canada wildfire smoke; Scot Peterson; France protests; Travis Scott; Grimace shake; and more

A deputy who failed to confront the Parkland gunman was found not guilty.

Air quality should start to improve for most of the country today.

The Supreme Court restricted the use of race in college admissions.

6

This July Fourth travel weekend could be the busiest ever.

7

The shake: A berry-flavored drink named after Grimace, the fast-food chain’s furry purple mascot. It was released this month for Grimace’s birthday.

