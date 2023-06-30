The 7
Friday briefing: Affirmative action; Canada wildfire smoke; Scot Peterson; France protests; Travis Scott; Grimace shake; and more
- What happened: Ten people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge at the rapper’s Houston music festival in 2021. People were packed so tightly that some were crushed.
- The latest: A grand jury decided not to indict Scott yesterday. The question had been whether Scott or the concert organizers should be held responsible.
This July Fourth travel weekend could be the busiest ever.
- The numbers: Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the holiday weekend.
- How to avoid a disaster: If you’re flying, read up on your airline’s flight change policy, pick a backup flight and watch for storms. If you’re driving, Sunday and Monday will be quietest.
McDonald’s new purple shake has gone viral.
- The shake: A berry-flavored drink named after Grimace, the fast-food chain’s furry purple mascot. It was released this month for Grimace’s birthday.
- The trend: People on TikTok are filming horror-movie-like scenes of themselves drinking the shake, then dying. Sales have skyrocketed since the trend took off last weekend.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The fifth and possibly final Indiana Jones movie is in theaters. What to play: Try Keyword, our new daily word game.
