Friday briefing: Affirmative action; Canada wildfire smoke; Scot Peterson; France protests; Travis Scott; Grimace shake; and more

Updated June 30, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EDT|Published June 30, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The Supreme Court restricted the use of race in college admissions.

  • What to know: Justices rejected affirmative action policies yesterday at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
  • It’s a big shift: The ruling will affect enrollment practices around the country. It could significantly change diversity at elite colleges, though the full impact will take time to surface.
  • This morning: The Supreme Court will release more decisions, possibly addressing President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Air quality should start to improve for most of the country today.

A deputy who failed to confront the Parkland gunman was found not guilty.

  • A reminder: Scot Peterson was a Florida school resource officer. He was accused of not doing enough to stop the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.
  • Yesterday: A South Florida jury acquitted Peterson of child-neglect and negligence charges. He was the first U.S. law enforcement officer tried in connection with a school shooting.

Violent protests erupted in France after police killed a teenager.

Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges over the Astroworld tragedy.

  • What happened: Ten people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge at the rapper’s Houston music festival in 2021. People were packed so tightly that some were crushed.
  • The latest: A grand jury decided not to indict Scott yesterday. The question had been whether Scott or the concert organizers should be held responsible.

This July Fourth travel weekend could be the busiest ever.

  • The numbers: Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the holiday weekend.
  • How to avoid a disaster: If you’re flying, read up on your airline’s flight change policy, pick a backup flight and watch for storms. If you’re driving, Sunday and Monday will be quietest.

McDonald’s new purple shake has gone viral.

  • The shake: A berry-flavored drink named after Grimace, the fast-food chain’s furry purple mascot. It was released this month for Grimace’s birthday.
  • The trend: People on TikTok are filming horror-movie-like scenes of themselves drinking the shake, then dying. Sales have skyrocketed since the trend took off last weekend.

The fifth and possibly final Indiana Jones movie is in theaters.

