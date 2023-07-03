Monday briefing: Student loan forgiveness; Baltimore shooting; French protests; Twitter limits; how to watch Wimbledon; and more

The aftermath: This was the city’s largest shooting in recent memory. Baltimore has one of the highest homicide rates in the country, and its leaders have struggled to address crime.

6

7

Why this matters: Up to 40% of online reviews may not be genuine. There are businesses dedicated to generating fake reviews for scammers, and AI could make the problem worse.

And now … some bittersweet news from Tess: This is my last day working on The 7. It has been such a pleasure to do this for the past (almost) two years. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m leaving you in good hands.