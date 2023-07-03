The 7
Monday briefing: Student loan forgiveness; Baltimore shooting; French protests; Twitter limits; how to watch Wimbledon; and more
- The details: Verified accounts will be able to read 10,000 posts each day, Musk said. Unverified, unpaid accounts will have access to only 1,000.
- Zooming out: This is the latest drastic change introduced by Musk, who bought the social media company last year. It’s unclear how long the limits will last.
6
Wimbledon got underway this morning.
- What to know: It’s the world’s most prestigious grass-court tennis tournament. Play will continue through the finals on July 15 and 16.
- The favorites: The women’s top seed is Iga Swiatek. Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s top seed, followed by four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.
- How to watch: On ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.
7
Fake 5-star reviews could soon become illegal.
- What to know: The FTC proposed new rules Friday to target businesses that buy, sell and manipulate reviews. They could be fined $50,000 for each fake.
- Why this matters: Up to 40% of online reviews may not be genuine. There are businesses dedicated to generating fake reviews for scammers, and AI could make the problem worse.
And now … some bittersweet news from Tess: This is my last day working on The 7. It has been such a pleasure to do this for the past (almost) two years. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m leaving you in good hands.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.