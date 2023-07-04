The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Israel’s attack on Jenin; Philadelphia shooting; Instagram Threads; Wimbledon; electric vehicles; and more

July 4, 2023 at 6:41 a.m. EDT
Israel launched its biggest military operation in the West Bank in two decades.

Four people were killed in a shooting in Philadelphia last night.

  • What we know: The shooting took place in the city’s largely residential Kingsessing area, police said. Two children, ages 2 and 13, were wounded but are in stable condition.
  • The suspect: Police identified the shooter as a 40-year-old man. A second person, who authorities say returned fire at the shooter, is also in custody.

It’s been one year since the mass killing in Highland Park, Ill.

  • What happened that day: A gunman with an assault rifle opened fire on the town’s Fourth of July parade. Seven people were killed, and dozens more were injured.
  • Where the investigation stands: The 22-year-old suspect is charged with 117 counts, including murder and attempted murder. A date for his trial has not been set.

Fireworks could make air quality issues worse today.

  • What to know: July Fourth is the most polluted day of the year in parts of the U.S., data shows. Fireworks launch harmful pollutants when they light up the sky.
  • It’s bad timing: Some areas are already suffering from Canadian wildfire smoke. It’s best to watch fireworks from far away, experts say, or from where the wind is blowing.

Instagram is releasing a Twitter rival this week.

  • What is it? It’s called Threads. Users will be able share text or image-based posts with others, who can publicly reply and interact. It will be available to download on Thursday.
  • The timing: Twitter, which offers a similar service, has been rocked by chaos in the past week. It introduced unpopular new rules that limited functionality for nonpaying users.

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff lost in the first round of Wimbledon.

Electric vehicle sales are booming again.

  • What to know: Tesla and electric-truck maker Rivian reported quarterly sales this week that were much higher than expected. Both companies struggled last year.
  • What this means: It reflects a shift from gas-powered cars to electric ones, which are better for the planet and have a lower lifetime cost.
  • Thinking about making the switch, too? Check our guide.

And now … what’s the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out. Plus, five easy sides for your July Fourth cookout.

