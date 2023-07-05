The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Biden social media ruling; Philadelphia shooting; suspected cocaine at the White House; ‘Barbie’ ban; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

It's a little ironic: Zephyrhills, famous for bottled water from its sparkling springs, is known as the "City of Pure Water." But its fresh water supply can't keep up as its population grows.

Managing resources: It’s a problem across Florida, the nation’s fastest-growing state. In Zephyrhills, officials last month passed a one-year moratorium on approving new construction.

Scientists have found a better way to take apart old solar panels.

How? Microwaves. Researchers in Australia used a modified kitchen appliance to soften solar panels so that materials, including glass and silver, can easily be taken apart and recycled

Why it matters: Solar panels are a key source of renewable energy but can end up in landfills. The microwave method could make recycling them profitable.

Vietnam has banned commercial screenings of “Barbie.”

There's a Barbie movie? Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, it follows the iconic doll's journey out of fantasy land and into the real world. It hits theaters July 21.

Why it's banned: The film features a cartoonish world map that appears to depict the nine-dash line, which marks China's disputed claims to a large swath of the South China Sea.

And now … learn how to tend to the garden in your gut with our guide to probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics. Plus, some hot tips for how to feel less tired all the time.

