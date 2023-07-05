The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Biden social media ruling; Philadelphia shooting; suspected cocaine at the White House; ‘Barbie’ ban; and more

Updated July 5, 2023 at 6:56 a.m. EDT|Published July 5, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A judge blocked U.S. officials from contacting social media companies.

  • Why? In response to a Republican lawsuit, which accused the Biden administration of putting pressure on tech companies to suppress unfavorable viewpoints.
  • Why it matters: Yesterday’s ruling could upend years of efforts to improve coordination between the government and tech giants, particularly during elections and emergencies.

We learned more about Monday night’s deadly shooting in Philadelphia.

  • What happened? Five people were killed and two children were wounded. The man suspected of the shooting, who is in custody, appeared to be firing at random, authorities said yesterday.
  • The victims: The five killed were all male and ranged in age from 15 to 59. The two wounded children, ages 2 and 13, were in stable condition as of late Monday.

Israel said its troops are leaving the city of Jenin after a two-day assault.

  • What’s going on? Israel launched its biggest military operation in the West Bank in two decades on Monday. It left at least 12 Palestinians dead and some 100 injured.
  • What’s next? Continued assaults, including a rare Palestinian attack in Tel Aviv yesterday and an exchange of fire today, suggest the surge in violence is likely to carry on.

Suspected cocaine was found inside the White House.

  • What we know: A white powder was found in the West Wing on Sunday evening, causing a brief evacuation. Early tests indicated that the substance was cocaine.
  • What now? The powder is undergoing further testing to determine for certain what it is, and authorities are investigating how it got into the White House.

A Florida city is worried that it might run out of water.

  • It’s a little ironic: Zephyrhills, famous for bottled water from its sparkling springs, is known as the “City of Pure Water.” But its fresh water supply can’t keep up as its population grows.
  • Managing resources: It’s a problem across Florida, the nation’s fastest-growing state. In Zephyrhills, officials last month passed a one-year moratorium on approving new construction.

Scientists have found a better way to take apart old solar panels.

  • How? Microwaves. Researchers in Australia used a modified kitchen appliance to soften solar panels so that materials, including glass and silver, can easily be taken apart and recycled.
  • Why it matters: Solar panels are a key source of renewable energy but can end up in landfills. The microwave method could make recycling them profitable.

Vietnam has banned commercial screenings of Barbie.”

  • There’s a Barbie movie? Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, it follows the iconic doll’s journey out of fantasy land and into the real world. It hits theaters July 21.
  • Why it’s banned: The film features a cartoonish world map that appears to depict the nine-dash line, which marks China’s disputed claims to a large swath of the South China Sea.

