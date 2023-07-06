The 7
Thursday briefing: July Fourth weekend shootings; hottest day on record; UPS strike; CoCo Lee; Threads app release; and more
- The plan: Dozens of new turbines off the coast of New Jersey could power hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s part of President Biden’s effort to boost offshore wind energy production.
- Fierce opposition: Some Republican lawmakers and local residents want to stop the project. They say the turbines might disrupt tourism and whale migration.
Meta launched Threads, its Twitter rival.
- What is it? A new text-based social media app. You need an Instagram account to sign up, and you’ll have to use the same handle. You get 500 characters per thread.
- Will it take off? With access to Instagram’s billions of users, it may beat rivals in attracting Twitter users alienated by Elon Musk’s reign. Meta said it already has over 10 million sign-ups.
