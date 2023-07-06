The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: July Fourth weekend shootings; hottest day on record; UPS strike; CoCo Lee; Threads app release; and more

July 6, 2023
At least 20 people died in mass shootings over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

  • What to know: There have been at least 21 shootings — in which four or more people were killed or injured — since the start of July, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
  • The bigger picture: The latest incidents continued an uptick of violence over the holiday weekend that began in 2020. Large gatherings and alcohol are part of the problem, experts said.

2

July 4 was Earth’s hottest day on record.

3

UPS moved a step closer to a nationwide strike.

  • What to know: Contract talks between the shipping giant and a union representing its workers broke down yesterday. If no deal is reached, a strike could start next month.
  • Why it matters: A walkout could cause chaos. It would threaten the transportation of goods across the country and have far-reaching implications for the economy.
EXCLUSIVE

4

A migrant boat tragedy in Greece may have been preventable.

5

CoCo Lee, the singer and Disney star, has died.

  • How she’s best known: For selling millions of albums in Cantonese, Mandarin and English. Lee also voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney animated film “Mulan.”
  • What we know: The 48-year-old was hospitalized after an attempted suicide this weekend and had struggled with her mental health for years, her family said. She died yesterday.

6

The U.S. approved its largest offshore wind project yesterday.

  • The plan: Dozens of new turbines off the coast of New Jersey could power hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s part of President Biden’s effort to boost offshore wind energy production.
  • Fierce opposition: Some Republican lawmakers and local residents want to stop the project. They say the turbines might disrupt tourism and whale migration.

7

Meta launched Threads, its Twitter rival.

  • What is it? A new text-based social media app. You need an Instagram account to sign up, and you’ll have to use the same handle. You get 500 characters per thread.
  • Will it take off? With access to Instagram’s billions of users, it may beat rivals in attracting Twitter users alienated by Elon Musk’s reign. Meta said it already has over 10 million sign-ups.

