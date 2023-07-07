The 7 The 7 Friday briefing: Cluster bombs; Trump classified documents case; Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi; Taylor Swift; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

How we got here: A village needs to increase its student population to 10 to get state funding and keep its school open. It’s offering A village needs to increase its student population to 10 to get state funding and keep its school open. It’s offering expenses, housing and amazing scenery to families.

Across Alaska: Rural communities are disappearing because of global warming, energy costs and the shifting job market. It’s hoped this plan to recruit families can help to buck that trend.

Taylor Swift dropped a rerecording of an old album at midnight.

What is it? The highly anticipated The highly anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” It’s a new version of her 2010 album, including previously unreleased songs and some new lyrics.

Why is she doing this? She’s rerecording her older albums to take control of them. She decided to do it after She’s rerecording her older albums to take control of them. She decided to do it after a music mogul bought her original recordings.

Want to talk Taylor? The Post will host The Post will host a chat about the album at 11 a.m. Eastern.

And now … what to watch: The raunchy yet heartwarming comedy “Joy Ride,” now in theaters. What to eat: Cook this omelet while pretending to be in “The Bear.”

