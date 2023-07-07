The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Cluster bombs; Trump classified documents case; Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi; Taylor Swift; and more

Updated July 7, 2023 at 7:06 a.m. EDT|Published July 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The U.S. will supply Ukraine with a controversial weapon.

  • What is it? Cluster munitions, which are banned by most countries. These bombs explode in the air over a target, releasing up to hundreds of smaller explosives.
  • The latest: President Biden has approved sending the weapons to Ukraine. It comes as concern grows about Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive against Russia.
  • In Russia: The leader of last month’s failed revolt returned to the country.

2

A Trump aide pleaded not guilty in a classified documents case yesterday.

3

The FDA fully approved an Alzheimer’s drug for early-stage patients.

  • What to know: Leqembi, approved yesterday, is the first drug shown to slow cognitive and functional decline in Alzheimer’s patients. It’s administered intravenously every other week.
  • Side effects: The drug can cause brain bleeding and swelling, and will be labeled with a “boxed warning” to highlight safety issues.

4

Record-breaking heat is blasting Florida.

5

Toxic “forever chemicals” may taint nearly half of U.S. tap water.

  • A new study: Federal research shows that PFAS chemicals are not only long-lasting, but widespread in drinking water. The problem is worse in urban areas.
  • What are they? PFAS refers to more than 12,000 chemicals found in cosmetics, fast-food wrappers and other everyday products. They have been linked to severe health risks.

6

Thousands of people have applied to move to Alaska to save a school.

  • How we got here: A village needs to increase its student population to 10 to get state funding and keep its school open. It’s offering expenses, housing and amazing scenery to families.
  • Across Alaska: Rural communities are disappearing because of global warming, energy costs and the shifting job market. It’s hoped this plan to recruit families can help to buck that trend.

7

Taylor Swift dropped a rerecording of an old album at midnight.

  • What is it? The highly anticipated “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” It’s a new version of her 2010 album, including previously unreleased songs and some new lyrics.
  • Why is she doing this? She’s rerecording her older albums to take control of them. She decided to do it after a music mogul bought her original recordings.
  • Want to talk Taylor? The Post will host a chat about the album at 11 a.m. Eastern.

And now … what to watch: The raunchy yet heartwarming comedy “Joy Ride,” now in theaters. What to eat: Cook this omelet while pretending to be in “The Bear.”

