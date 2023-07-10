The 7
Monday briefing: Ukraine and NATO; El Paso shooting sentence; New York floods; Megan Rapinoe; Las Vegas sphere; and more
- What to know: The star forward will end her career after this NWSL season. This year’s World Cup — which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand — will be her last.
- Her legacy: The 38-year-old is an Olympic champion and two-time World Cup winner with the women’s national team. She also helped secure equal pay with the men’s national team.
6
Car tires and brakes can spew even more pollution than tailpipes.
- The problem: Recent studies showed that brakes and tires were responsible for more emissions than car exhaust systems. The toxic particulates can harm the environment and human health.
- Why? Exhaust emissions are regulated and have been getting cleaner over time. Tires and brakes are not — and heavier electric vehicles put more wear on tires.
7
A giant sphere is causing a buzz in Las Vegas.
- What is it? The Venetian Resort’s new Sphere venue. Its LED panels can make the sphere look like a black hole, an eyeball or a Christmas snow globe.
- What people are saying: Since it was switched on last week, some have praised the venue as a technological marvel. Others see a giant billboard that will distract drivers.
And now … got a long flight coming up? Here are 23 podcasts and audiobooks to keep you busy. Plus, an unusual way to avoid those pesky carry-on fees.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.