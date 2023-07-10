The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Ukraine and NATO; El Paso shooting sentence; New York floods; Megan Rapinoe; Las Vegas sphere; and more

Updated July 10, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published July 10, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
President Biden said Ukraine isn’t ready to join the NATO military alliance.

  • Why? Ukraine’s war with Russia must end before it can join, Biden said yesterday. If Ukraine were part of NATO, Biden noted, it would put the alliance at war with Russia.
  • Why he’s saying this now: NATO member states meet in Lithuania tomorrow. Ukraine’s and Sweden’s bids to join will be high on the agenda.
  • Today: Biden is in Britain to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The gunman in the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting was sentenced.

  • A reminder: A self-described white nationalist killed 23 people at the Texas store in an attack targeting Latinos. Another 22 people were injured.
  • The latest: The shooter, 24, was given 90 consecutive life sentences by a federal judge Friday. He didn’t face the death penalty, but could in a Texas case that could go to trial next year.

Heavy rainfall caused flash floods in New York yesterday.

Heavy rain sparked extreme flooding in parts of New York state on July 9, prompting water rescues and road closures. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)
  • What to know: The Hudson Valley was the worst-affected area. One storm-related death was reported, and flash flood warnings were issued for New York City overnight.
  • In Arizona, New Mexico and California: A heat wave that could rank among the worst in the Southwest’s history is expected to peak this week.

A federal court upheld a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care.

  • What it means: A law preventing transgender minors from receiving hormone therapy and puberty blockers will go into effect. It’s the first time a federal court has upheld such a ban.
  • What’s next? The ruling issued Saturday is temporary, and the case will be fully reviewed by Sept. 30. Similar laws in several states have been blocked by courts.

U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement Saturday.

  • What to know: The star forward will end her career after this NWSL season. This year’s World Cup — which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand — will be her last.
  • Her legacy: The 38-year-old is an Olympic champion and two-time World Cup winner with the women’s national team. She also helped secure equal pay with the men’s national team.

Car tires and brakes can spew even more pollution than tailpipes.

  • The problem: Recent studies showed that brakes and tires were responsible for more emissions than car exhaust systems. The toxic particulates can harm the environment and human health.
  • Why? Exhaust emissions are regulated and have been getting cleaner over time. Tires and brakes are not — and heavier electric vehicles put more wear on tires.

A giant sphere is causing a buzz in Las Vegas.

The Venetian Resort's new Sphere venue can use 580,000 square feet of LEDs to transform from a black hole to a snow globe to lava. (Video: AP)
  • What is it? The Venetian Resort’s new Sphere venue. Its LED panels can make the sphere look like a black hole, an eyeball or a Christmas snow globe.
  • What people are saying: Since it was switched on last week, some have praised the venue as a technological marvel. Others see a giant billboard that will distract drivers.

And now … got a long flight coming up? Here are 23 podcasts and audiobooks to keep you busy. Plus, an unusual way to avoid those pesky carry-on fees.

