Tuesday briefing: NATO summit; Northeast floods; heat wave; Larry Nassar; Northwestern football; MLB All-Star Game; and more

Updated July 11, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. EDT|Published July 11, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Sweden cleared a big hurdle in its bid to join the NATO military alliance.

  • How? Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s bid to join after a year of blocking it. Yesterday’s announcement came ahead of an alliance summit in Lithuania, which began today.
  • Why it matters: If Sweden joins, it would significantly strengthen NATO’s defenses in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

2

Historic and dangerous floods are hitting the Northeast.

Relentless rain washed out roads and prompted evacuations in Vermont on July 10 as the state braced for more rain and flooding overnight. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post, Photo: John Tully/The Washington Post)
  • The details: At least one person died and dozens have been trapped. Two months’ worth of rain fell in Vermont from Sunday into this morning. Roads were closed, and some washed away.
  • Farther south: Nearly 50 million Americans face triple-digit temperatures this week. Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada could all be affected.
  • What else to know: Warm oceans around Florida are intensifying the state’s heat wave.

3

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar was reportedly stabbed in prison.

  • What happened? Nassar was attacked by another inmate Sunday, according to the Associated Press. He was said to be in stable condition yesterday.
  • His past: Nassar is a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State physician convicted of sexually abusing female athletes in his care. He’s serving decades in a Florida penitentiary.

4

A college football coach was fired over hazing allegations yesterday.

  • Why? Northwestern’s student newspaper reported disturbing details of alleged hazing on its team. The university had suspended Coach Pat Fitzgerald on Friday following its own investigation.
  • Who is he? Fitzgerald, 48, was a star football player at Northwestern before leading the team as its coach for 17 seasons. He said he had “no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing.”

5

Businesses are starting to cut workers’ hours.

  • How we know: The number of people who worked part-time, but want to work full-time, rose by 452,000 last month, federal data shows. It was the biggest jump in over three years.
  • Why it’s worrying: It’s could be an early warning sign for the economy. A rise in part-time work is often followed by layoffs, experts said.

6

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his first Home Run Derby last night.

  • Like father like son: The Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman won the Home Run Derby by hitting 25 homers in the final round — 16 years after his father won it.
  • Tonight: The All-Star Game in Seattle starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox, which means the baseball season has already hit its midpoint. Catch up on the first-half surprises here.

7

Tree-eating mushrooms can help fight wildfires.

  • The irony: Historic fire suppression efforts have led to unnaturally dense sections of forest in the Rocky Mountains. These are vulnerable to bigger, more devastating wildfires.
  • A solution: Trees are selectively cut into slash piles. Then, instead of risky controlled burns or expensive removal, native fungi can decompose those piles to create nutrient-rich soil.

