The 7
Wednesday briefing: NATO summit; Vermont floods; Iowa abortion ban; Leslie Van Houten; Bank of America; Aretha Franklin; and more
- Who? Leslie Van Houten, 73, was convicted in the fatal stabbing of supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in Los Angeles in 1969.
- Yesterday: Van Houten was released from a California correctional facility after a parole board said she had “shown extraordinary rehabilitative efforts.”
6
Bank of America must pay $250 million in fines and reimbursements.
- What to know: Regulators found the bank charged multiple $35 overdraft fees for single transactions, withheld reward bonuses and opened accounts without customer permission.
- Will you get money back? The bank said it will repay people it overcharged on fees by depositing funds into their account or sending a check.
7
A will found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was declared valid.
- The case: The handwritten note was discovered months after the Queen of Soul’s death in 2018. It was one of two wills found, causing a legal dispute among her four children.
- The latest: Yesterday’s jury decision was a win for Franklin’s second oldest and youngest sons, who said the note from the sofa should override the older will.
And now … ditch the drab grays and decorate your home with a fabulous monochrome room. Plus: How to keep the mosquitoes away this summer.
