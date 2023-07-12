The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: NATO summit; Vermont floods; Iowa abortion ban; Leslie Van Houten; Bank of America; Aretha Franklin; and more

Updated July 12, 2023 at 6:57 a.m. EDT|Published July 12, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Ukraine responded angrily to a plan for it to join the NATO military alliance.

  • The plan: Ukraine will join only when NATO members agree and unspecified conditions are met. The declaration was announced yesterday at a summit of NATO leaders.
  • The reaction: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the lack of a clear timeline “absurd,” which shocked officials at the summit. He’ll meet today with President Biden.

2

More than 100 people have been rescued from floods in Vermont.

3

Iowa’s legislature voted to ban most abortions after about six weeks.

  • How it happened: Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special session to consider new abortion restrictions. The bill passed along mostly partisan lines last night.
  • When it takes effect: Abortion is legal in Iowa up to 22 weeks until the governor signs the bill Friday. A six-week ban passed in 2018 but was blocked by Iowa courts.
  • Bigger picture: Iowa is the latest state to pass new abortion restrictions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

4

Prices probably rose only slightly again last month.

  • What to know: The latest government data on inflation will be released this morning. It’s expected to show a notable drop a year after inflation soared to the highest level in decades.
  • What it means: Efforts to control price spikes appear to be working without hurting the job market. Last month, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for the first time in over a year.

5

A former member of Charles Manson’s cult was released from prison.

  • Who? Leslie Van Houten, 73, was convicted in the fatal stabbing of supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in Los Angeles in 1969.
  • Yesterday: Van Houten was released from a California correctional facility after a parole board said she had “shown extraordinary rehabilitative efforts.”

6

Bank of America must pay $250 million in fines and reimbursements.

  • What to know: Regulators found the bank charged multiple $35 overdraft fees for single transactions, withheld reward bonuses and opened accounts without customer permission.
  • Will you get money back? The bank said it will repay people it overcharged on fees by depositing funds into their account or sending a check.

7

A will found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was declared valid.

  • The case: The handwritten note was discovered months after the Queen of Soul’s death in 2018. It was one of two wills found, causing a legal dispute among her four children.
  • The latest: Yesterday’s jury decision was a win for Franklin’s second oldest and youngest sons, who said the note from the sofa should override the older will.

