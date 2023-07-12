The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: NATO summit; Vermont floods; Iowa abortion ban; Leslie Van Houten; Bank of America; Aretha Franklin; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

Who? Leslie Van Houten, 73, was convicted in the fatal stabbing of supermarket owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in Los Angeles in 1969.

Yesterday: Van Houten Van Houten was released from a California correctional facility after a parole board said she had “shown extraordinary rehabilitative efforts.”

Bank of America must pay $250 million in fines and reimbursements.

What to know: Regulators found the bank charged multiple $35 overdraft fees for single transactions, withheld reward bonuses and opened accounts without customer permission.

Will you get money back? The bank said The bank said it will repay people it overcharged on fees by depositing funds into their account or sending a check.

A will found in Aretha Franklin’s couch was declared valid.

The case: The handwritten note was discovered months after the The handwritten note was discovered months after the Queen of Soul’s death in 2018. It was one of two wills found, causing a legal dispute among her four children.

The latest: Yesterday’s Yesterday’s jury decision was a win for Franklin’s second oldest and youngest sons, who said the note from the sofa should override the older will.

