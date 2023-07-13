The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Southwest heat wave; EPA lead dust rule; Emmy nominations; James Webb Space Telescope; and more

July 13, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The world is hotter than it’s been in thousands of years.

NATO leaders pledged to protect Ukraine from a future invasion.

Chinese hackers got into the email accounts of top U.S. officials.

  • What we know: The targeted cyberspying campaign was discovered last month. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s account was one of several that were compromised.
  • The damage: The hackers, looking for information useful to the Chinese government, had access for about a month. No classified information was taken, an FBI official said.

Millions of homes and schools might have to remove lead dust.

  • Why? The EPA proposed strict new rules yesterday that would almost completely prohibit lead dust in older buildings regularly visited by children younger than 6.
  • Why it’s needed: Lead can harm children even at the most microscopic levels and cause low IQs. A 2020 study found 1.23 million children in the U.S. have high blood lead levels.
Some parents are trying to ban children’s picture books from schools.

  • What’s happening: A Post analysis found that nearly 10% of book challenges in more than 100 school districts nationwide targeted children’s picture books.
  • Which books? The vast majority of picture books challenged featured LGBTQ characters and storylines. Other complaints deemed books “inappropriate” or “anti-police.”

Succession received the most Emmy nominations yesterday.

NASA released a spectacular image from the James Webb Space Telescope.

  • What you’re looking at: The star-forming region closest to Earth, known as Rho Ophiuchi, where planetary systems like our own could be in the first stages of developing.
  • The bigger picture: Yesterday marked a year since the telescope’s first images were released. Since then, it has spotted lots of surprisingly bright galaxies in the early universe.

