The 7
Thursday briefing: Southwest heat wave; EPA lead dust rule; Emmy nominations; James Webb Space Telescope; and more
- What’s happening: A Post analysis found that nearly 10% of book challenges in more than 100 school districts nationwide targeted children’s picture books.
- Which books? The vast majority of picture books challenged featured LGBTQ characters and storylines. Other complaints deemed books “inappropriate” or “anti-police.”
6
“Succession” received the most Emmy nominations yesterday.
- What to know: The HBO hit got 27 nominations for its final season, including best drama and acting nominations for much of its cast. “The Bear” was nominated for best comedy.
- Brewing drama: The awards are slated to air Sept. 18. But that could be disrupted by a looming actors’ strike and a writers’ strike, which has been ongoing since May.
7
NASA released a spectacular image from the James Webb Space Telescope.
- What you’re looking at: The star-forming region closest to Earth, known as Rho Ophiuchi, where planetary systems like our own could be in the first stages of developing.
- The bigger picture: Yesterday marked a year since the telescope’s first images were released. Since then, it has spotted lots of surprisingly bright galaxies in the early universe.
And now … need gluten-free dinner ideas? We have you covered. Plus: How much caffeine is lurking in that viral Prime Energy drink.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.