Friday briefing: Heat wave; Opill approval; actors strike; aspartame cancer risk; how to watch the Wimbledon finals; and more

Americans really did drink more alcohol during the pandemic.

Aspartame, one of the world’s most common sweeteners, may cause cancer.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke in Los Angeles on July 13 after negotiations ended with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post)

The FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. yesterday.

The numbers: Apparent alcohol consumption surged by 6.6% in the U.S. between 2018 and 2021, new data shows. It hit an annual average of roughly 597 drinks per person.

6

7

Feisty orcas are causing chaos off the coasts of Spain, France and Portugal.

What’s happening: Bored juvenile whales have damaged hundreds of boats. They’re probably just playing — efforts to stop overfishing means they have plenty of free time.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.