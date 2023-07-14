The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Heat wave; Opill approval; actors strike; aspartame cancer risk; how to watch the Wimbledon finals; and more

Updated July 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published July 14, 2023 at 6:33 a.m. EDT
Extreme heat is breaking records in large parts of the country.

  • What to know: The South and Southwest have experienced weeks of consecutive 100-plus-degree days. The punishing temperatures are expected to continue into next week.
  • In Phoenix: Temperatures haven’t dropped below the 90s this month, even at night.
  • One big problem: Forcing people to work in deadly heat is mostly legal in the U.S. Only six states have regulations mandating laborers access to water, rest and shade.

2

The FDA approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. yesterday.

  • What is it? Opill, a nonprescription oral pill used to prevent pregnancy. It’s expected to be available online and in stores by January or February. There will be no age limit.
  • It’s a milestone: Health workers have fought for decades to make contraceptive pills easier to get. The decision comes as abortion rights are increasingly under threat.

3

A double strike has effectively shut down Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher spoke in Los Angeles on July 13 after negotiations ended with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post)
  • The details: Nearly all TV and film actors have now joined Hollywood’s writers in a strike. They’re demanding fairer pay and limits on the use of AI, among other things.
  • Why it’s historic: It’s the first time writers and actors have simultaneously withheld their work in 63 years. The joint strike will bring a halt to nearly all filming and promotion.

4

Aspartame, one of the world’s most common sweeteners, may cause cancer.

  • How we know: The World Health Organization labeled aspartame a “possible carcinogen” yesterday. It’s used in Diet Coke, toothpaste, sugar-free gum and other staples.
  • Should you avoid it? Experts can’t agree. Many health agencies, including the FDA, have said it’s safe. But most say it’s a good idea to reduce both sugar and sweetener intake.

5

Americans really did drink more alcohol during the pandemic.

  • The numbers: Apparent alcohol consumption surged by 6.6% in the U.S. between 2018 and 2021, new data shows. It hit an annual average of roughly 597 drinks per person.
  • Why it’s worrying: The number of deaths caused by alcohol also skyrocketed, rising by more than 45%. Alcohol-related deaths increased in all 50 states.

6

The Wimbledon tennis finals are this weekend.

  • On the women’s side: World No. 6 Ons Jabeur faces Marketa Vondrousova tomorrow. Vondrousova is the first unseeded women’s singles finalist since Billie Jean King in 1963.
  • The men: Today, Novak Djokovic — winner of four straight Wimbledons — plays Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev for spots in Sunday’s final. Watch on ESPN and ABC.

7

Feisty orcas are causing chaos off the coasts of Spain, France and Portugal.

  • What’s happening: Bored juvenile whales have damaged hundreds of boats. They’re probably just playing — efforts to stop overfishing means they have plenty of free time.
  • The good news: They don’t want to eat you. They just want to break your rudder. But here’s what to do if you find yourself on the wrong side of an encounter with an orca.

