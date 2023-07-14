The 7
Friday briefing: Heat wave; Opill approval; actors strike; aspartame cancer risk; how to watch the Wimbledon finals; and more
- The numbers: Apparent alcohol consumption surged by 6.6% in the U.S. between 2018 and 2021, new data shows. It hit an annual average of roughly 597 drinks per person.
- Why it’s worrying: The number of deaths caused by alcohol also skyrocketed, rising by more than 45%. Alcohol-related deaths increased in all 50 states.
6
The Wimbledon tennis finals are this weekend.
- On the women’s side: World No. 6 Ons Jabeur faces Marketa Vondrousova tomorrow. Vondrousova is the first unseeded women’s singles finalist since Billie Jean King in 1963.
- The men: Today, Novak Djokovic — winner of four straight Wimbledons — plays Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev for spots in Sunday’s final. Watch on ESPN and ABC.
7
Feisty orcas are causing chaos off the coasts of Spain, France and Portugal.
- What’s happening: Bored juvenile whales have damaged hundreds of boats. They’re probably just playing — efforts to stop overfishing means they have plenty of free time.
- The good news: They don’t want to eat you. They just want to break your rudder. But here’s what to do if you find yourself on the wrong side of an encounter with an orca.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The new Mission: Impossible movie is in theaters. What to read: The Post’s brand new “Barbie” newsletter.
